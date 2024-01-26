Who would you choose as Arsenal’s Top Two midfield targets?

Mikel Arteta is looking for the final piece in his midfield. To have an engine room he can rely on for years to come, he is expected to follow Declan Rice’s arrival with another marquee midfielder, especially as Jorginho, Elneny and Partey are all expected to be moving on this summer.

So, which midfielder does he really want? Well, Ben Jacobs tells Football Terrace that if Mikel Arteta had his way, he would choose either Douglas Luiz or Martin Zubimendi. He claims the two are Arsenal’s top targets, and signing either would complete the Spaniards’ midfield dream.

To sign either of the two would be expensive, which is why Arsenal has alternatives like Amadou Onana. There were rumours that they’d even held talks with the Belgian international and had just not recruited him because of Arsenal’s tricky financial situation.

Nonetheless, this top journalist believes the preference is for Luiz or Zubimendi to join. Ben Jacobs said, “If you were to rank Arsenal’s top two midfield targets even above the links with Onana, it would be Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz.

“I think those would be the two if they had carte blanche that they would move for. We know they have tried for Zubimendi in the past; he is very happy at Sociedad; they are having an incredible season, so I would expect them not to pre-agree anything. But the Arenal interest hasn’t gone away.”

With the Declan Rice £105 million swoop last year demonstrating Arsenal can recruit anybody they want, I’m confident that if a midfielder deal is closed in the summer, Onana may not be the midfielder joining Arsenal; instead, one of Luiz or Zubimendi may join.

Who would be your Two Top midfield targets?

Daniel O

