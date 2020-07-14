Who would you choose in Arsenal’s Battle Of The Keepers?

Battle of the Keepers! by Shenel

One piece of good news for Arsenal fans is that Bernd Leno seems to be returning to full fitness even though it’s not so long after his injury in only our second game back from lockdown, that seemed it would rule him out for a number of months. What will happen to Martinez once Leno returns? Does he deserve to continue his successful run in the team even when Leno does come back?

It’s been a while since we actually had a few decent goalkeepers, if we can even call them that, to say the least. I know some people don’t class them as World class as they’re “no Manuel Neuer.” But they hold other talents that are clear to see, I know I feel a sense of security knowing they are in goal no matter who is in front of them, even more so than when Cech was with us- don’t even get me started on Petr Cech!

Both keepers show their qualities, be it being good with their feet, making some big big saves to keep us in games, or as we are witness to more recently with Martinez, becoming sweeper keeper and even trying to get some assists with long passes to the strikers up front. Which if it means they don’t “play out from the back” then I’m all for it.

Martinez and Leno are both 28 and for goalkeepers we know that is still young, they could easily have AT LEAST another 10 Years left under them if Gianluigi Buffon is anything to go by, still going strong in the sticks for Juventus at the age of 42.

Since Leno’s untimely and rather unfortunate injury many Arsenal fans were left wandering about Martinez and what he would bring, having only played for us 25 times before this moment. But I had faith in Martinez as, being witness to his game style many times in the cup for us, I knew he would be strong in the centre of the sticks and with him on our side maybe we wouldn’t be letting in so many goals (not including the stupid mistakes by the defence against Spurs that should never be spoken about again!).

What would be interesting to see when Leno does finally return from his injury is who gets to keep their place in the first team. Will Leno get straight back in or will Martinez maintain his spot!?

I for sure hope Martinez keeps the place he has earned, albeit unfortunately due to the injury to Leno. But things happen for a reason and maybe that reason, although upsetting for Leno, was a blessing for Martinez and I am excited about the strong competition they will bring out of each other when both fully fit!

What do you think Gooners? Does Leno deserve to get straight back in the side? Or has Martinez earned his place as a potential second Number One?

Shenel Osman