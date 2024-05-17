Who would you choose in naming Arsenal’s very best starting XI this season?

My strongest XI this 2023/24 season

As we approach the last day of the season, we get to look back at what has been an exciting and entertaining season of football from our Gunner’s, on and off the park. We obviously sit biting our fingernails waiting and praying that Manchester City drop points and that we get the job done at The Emirates, as we get set to welcome Everton for the last game of the 2023/24 season.

We’ve had our injuries and concerns this season but for the majority we’ve managed to stay solid, here’s who I think has been our best starting lineup this season.

There’s hasn’t been much competition when it’s come to goalkeepers this season, Arteta decided early that he was going to back and trust David Raya and he’s done just that. In return, Raya has proved that he was the right choice and looks like he could be here for the long term. I knew Raya was good, but this season he managed to take the pressure and stepped up and he’s the perfect keeper for Arteta’s style of play.

In defence you can’t go past White, Saliba and Gabriel, who have all been unbelievably consistent this season as a backline and have played almost every single game together, which I think has made our backline more cohesive and made it easier for the players to work together when they already know what their teammates will do next, like second nature.

We’ve had our injury problems at left-back this season but I would probably say all in all Tomiyasu has had the better season, he showed a style of play that I hadn’t seen from him before and showed Arteta how versatile he can be and I think that’s why he was awarded a new contract.

In the midfield, this one was a bit tricky because we’ve been consistent with Odegaard and Rice and they both have had incredible seasons, Rice’s breakout season with Arsenal has been top class, made everyone forget about the price tag and has settled into life at Arsenal no problem.

Odegaard has a shaky start to the season but once he got going, he was unstoppable, the difference maker on many occasions and a great captain. And Trossard, I know he’s played on the LW more but I think he deserves to get a shout in the strongest XI because he’s been unreal since joining the club and can play anywhere.

In attack, Saka, Havertz and Martinelli. Havertz has had a top first season, finding his shooting boots in the new year and has looked like a new player ever since, the confidence that playing under Arteta and with Arsenal has brought is evident in the way he’s improved over such a short period of time and really stepped up when he was needed up front.

Saka has had one of his best seasons and looks to be continuously improving and growing as a player. And finally Martinelli, this was hard because he’s been injured a bit and Trossard has played a lot on the LW but I think when Martinelli has been 100% and fit, he’s been in top form and his pace down the wing has been vital all season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What’s your strongest XI this season?

Daisy Mae

