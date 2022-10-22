“Who wouldn’t want…?” Arsenal’s long-term target flirts with a Spanish club

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Ruben Neves after the midfielder issued a come-and-get-me plea to Barcelona.

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since he helped Wolves to gain promotion to the competition.

He has caught the attention of Arsenal and other EPL sides for much of his time at the Midlands club and he could move at the end of this season.

He was considered a serious Gunners target in the last transfer window, but the move never materialised. Instead, he remained at Molineux.

This could be his last season with them, but Arsenal is facing competition from Barca for his signature and he seems to favour a move to the Spanish side.

Asked about the potential transfer recently, Neves said via The Sun:

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona?

“If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team.”

Neves is one of the finest EPL midfielders, so it is not surprising that Barca will want to sign him.

If he is high on our target list, we must now work hard to convince him to choose us over a move to the Spanish side.