“Whole title was on this game” Keown says Arsenal must play better to win title

Arsenal’s 2 -1 victory over Wolves left lingering doubts about their Premier League title credentials, despite securing three important points at home. Coming off a defeat to Aston Villa the previous weekend, the Gunners were expected to respond with authority, yet the performance suggested there is still work to be done if they are to sustain a genuine challenge for the league title. While Arsenal began the match confidently and appeared determined to take control, Wolves proved a stubborn opponent, defending deeply yet countering effectively. There was a sense that the visitors may have deserved more from the game, and Arsenal required some assistance from Wolves to secure the win, making what should have been a routine home fixture far more difficult.

Performance Raises Questions

For a team with title ambitions, the overall display was far from convincing. Arsenal struggled to impose themselves, lacked composure at crucial moments, and allowed the contest to become unnecessarily tense. In a tight title race, such performances could prove costly, and the Gunners are fully aware that results alone will not be enough. While the team did enough to win, the manner of the victory highlighted weaknesses that need addressing if they are to maintain a credible challenge over the coming months.

Martin Keown expressed his concerns following the match, as reported by the BBC. He said, “You don’t want to be playing like that too often if you want to be champions. I think the whole title was on this game because the commotion around, and the noise around. There is a lot of feeling, if you support Arsenal, there is a lot of feeling against the club.” His comments underline the pressures surrounding the team and suggest that improvement in performance is essential to meet the expectations of both the title race and the fan base.

Pressure and Expectation

Keown’s assessment also highlights the external scrutiny facing Arsenal, with supporters’ emotions amplifying the importance of each result. While the Gunners secured the points they needed, the narrowness of the victory ensured that concerns about consistency, composure, and mentality remain. Unless Arsenal can deliver more convincing performances in the coming weeks, doubts over their ability to sustain a title challenge are likely to persist.