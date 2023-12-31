Who’s on Jonas Eidevall’s January shopping list for Arsenal Women?

As the winter transfer window approaches, it is clear that Arsenal Women must complete two signings: one for a goalkeeper and one for a right back.

The Gunner Women are rumoured to be open to signing goalkeeper Mary Earps . A deal for the Lionesses goalie could not be completed in the summer because Manchester United were unwilling to let her go, even at a premium. However, considering that she has not indicated a desire to extend her stay with them, they may let her go this winter.

Emily Fox, in addition to Earps, could be signed. There were reports a few weeks ago that the USWNT’s right back, who is a free agent, was in ‘advanced talks’ to join Arsenal.

Ideally was hoping to say this after a win (!) but I understand that #USWNT right-back Emily Fox to Arsenal in January is at an advanced stage #AWFC https://t.co/ggtBApUKMH — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) December 16, 2023

Arsenal cannot afford to fail to recruit this winter.

Though I am not a fan of putting the blame on Manuela Zinsberger, she has done nothing to merit not being replaced, given that Eidevall clearly wanted a new goalie, hence wanting to sign Mary Earps. Amanda Ilestedt and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been excellent central defenders, but she hasn’t helped them keep clean sheets and has conceded a number of sloppy goals that some fans don’t expect her to concede.

Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo joined Arsenal in January 2023. A move that sparked fears amongst Gooners that Austrian international Manu was making a move away from Arsenal after signing for the club in 2019 but she extended her contract with Arsenal this year. The 28 year old got married in the summer and recently announced that her wife is pregnant with their first child. It could well be that Zinsberger is ready for pastures new..

With a good goalkeeper, Arsenal could have done better this season; many chastised Zinsberger for her goalkeeping in the losses to Liverpool and Tottenham. Some believe she could have done better and not given up those two goals.

“If there is one certainty in soccer, it is this: The quickest road to becoming a winning soccer team is to have a great goalkeeper,” said Julie Foudy, a two-time women’s world cup winner with the US.

Other than Foudy, ex-Liverpool star Graeme Souness also had this to say about goalkeepers: “You can’t win any trophies unless you’ve got a top goalkeeper.”

Arsenal Women haven’t won the league since 2019, and if signing a top goalkeeper like Mary Earps helps them do so, then so be it.

So, it looks like Emily Fox is in the process of joining our Gunners. But what about Earps?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

