When will Arsenal get our Glory Days back?

Where have those glory days gone and when will we get them back?
Every game seems to be a “must win” for Arsenal now. But when did we ever stoop so low that now it’s always going to be “must wins”!?
When are we going to get the days back where we can go into each game knowing we will win, being confident and actually come out winning rather than being nervous about a result because we just don’t know what will happen?
Where are the glory, non-worrying days where people would ask when are they actually going to lose rather than “they are so unpredictable in a bad way, who knows what Arsenal side will turn up!”
Well now there’s one thing we know for sure, and that is that no matter how bad Arsenal will get and no matter how low we as a club will stoop, Mikel Arteta will more than likely still be at the club at the end of it!
And no disrespect to him but that is the most frustrating thing as a fan to see especially as rival clubs are changing managers left right and centre with no care in the world on a timeframe of how long a manager has been there, because all they want is success!
And although the grass may not always be greener, in football sometimes it is worth taking a risk or you just get stuck in a rut.
If we do continue losing games that we should be winning and if we continue to go on another decline, this time around it may be harder to get back up again. As much as you can see the potential in Arteta at times, it will be much harder to stick by him the longer the poor form and run continues.
I do believe it cannot all be pointed towards our manager and that a few more players need to be sold and some new blood brought in alongside a new, much more experienced manager.
Yet if that manager comes in and fails too then you know the issue is definitely not with the manager but with the players. But until that day comes we unfortunately have to stick with what we have!
And maybe Arsenal are too used to having one manager for over 10 plus years, but let’s face it, there will never be another Arsene Wenger because it is impossible for one manager to stay at a club that long anymore.I for one, in more hope than belief, think that regardless of what happens this season Arteta is not the man to stick with for the future.
He may come good, you never know, but do we have the patience and the time to give him to wait for that day to come? Not with the way other clubs are progressing we don’t!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Whwn will Arsenal get our glory days back?Arsenal has had two glory eras.
1930 -1935 whwn four titles were won and from 1997 to 2004 whwn three titles were won.
So the gap between glory eras being 63 years I figure that means in another 46 years we are due another glory era.
If the glory means an EPL, UCL or EL trophy, I believe we’ll win EL next season. But our senior CFs must be replaced first, otherwise we’d likely still be out of top four whoever the manager is
As for the modern manager with 10+ years of service at one club, I think Klopp will stay more than one decade at Liverpool if the Liverpudlians don’t replace him with their beloved Gerrard. As a matter of fact, Klopp also didn’t win any trophy in his first two full seasons at Liverpool
It’s a tough one cause there’s no guarantees with any manager, take a look at Utd. They have spent money, alot of it, infact well over a billion. Had what 4-5 managers in 6 years. Where are they? battling for 4th spot. So yeah we can say we need more money and a new manager but it guarantees absolutely nothing. Arteta is guilty of inexperience and nothing else. The club shouldn’t have put the promising coach in this situation but they did and we have to make the best of until otherwise.
I read a story about Ralph Racgnick negotiations to join the club before wenger left. Turning us down because of the lack of ambition and giving Ozil a bumper deal. Shows really that’s 3 managers who didn’t rate him, but there you go.
Then you look at Liverpool, they had terrible owners, worse than KSE driving them down to mid table. The in a perfect storm Fenway Sport group took over, Jurgen Klopp was available and was hired. It wasn’t all his way mind finishing 9th in his first season. But they had a squad full of sellable players at decent ages and low wages especially a 150m Coutinho. Who had the same effect on player purchases as when we sold Anelka.
Football is all about money or timing these days. Unfortunately we have been unlucky on both accounts. I think alot has to still change at our club for us to become a success again. Both at first team level and director level. An interesting article from our new CCO the other day saying we were 157m behind utd in revenue a season. Just shows how far we’ve slipped in the last 12 years.