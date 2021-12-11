When will Arsenal get our Glory Days back?

Where have those glory days gone and when will we get them back?

Every game seems to be a “must win” for Arsenal now. But when did we ever stoop so low that now it’s always going to be “must wins”!?

When are we going to get the days back where we can go into each game knowing we will win, being confident and actually come out winning rather than being nervous about a result because we just don’t know what will happen?

Where are the glory, non-worrying days where people would ask when are they actually going to lose rather than “they are so unpredictable in a bad way, who knows what Arsenal side will turn up!”

Well now there’s one thing we know for sure, and that is that no matter how bad Arsenal will get and no matter how low we as a club will stoop, Mikel Arteta will more than likely still be at the club at the end of it!

And no disrespect to him but that is the most frustrating thing as a fan to see especially as rival clubs are changing managers left right and centre with no care in the world on a timeframe of how long a manager has been there, because all they want is success!

And although the grass may not always be greener, in football sometimes it is worth taking a risk or you just get stuck in a rut.

If we do continue losing games that we should be winning and if we continue to go on another decline, this time around it may be harder to get back up again. As much as you can see the potential in Arteta at times, it will be much harder to stick by him the longer the poor form and run continues.

I do believe it cannot all be pointed towards our manager and that a few more players need to be sold and some new blood brought in alongside a new, much more experienced manager.

Yet if that manager comes in and fails too then you know the issue is definitely not with the manager but with the players. But until that day comes we unfortunately have to stick with what we have!

And maybe Arsenal are too used to having one manager for over 10 plus years, but let’s face it, there will never be another Arsene Wenger because it is impossible for one manager to stay at a club that long anymore.I for one, in more hope than belief, think that regardless of what happens this season Arteta is not the man to stick with for the future.

He may come good, you never know, but do we have the patience and the time to give him to wait for that day to come? Not with the way other clubs are progressing we don’t!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_