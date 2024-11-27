Why a loan move for Arda Guler may not be a good idea: “Good player, but not for Arsenal”

Darren Bent has warned Arsenal against pursuing Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler.

To revitalise their attack, the Gunners are reportedly considering a move for a playmaker and a top-scoring striker. These moves have been influenced by the glaring creativity struggle when Martin Odegaard is missing, coupled with the fact that Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have failed to consistently score goals when leading the Arsenal attack.

Having said that, it has emerged that Arda Guler is one of the playmakers Arsenal could potentially sign on loan in the winter.

With his quality at Real Madrid, the Turkish playmaker has been unable to establish himself at Santiago Bernabeu. He’s more of a squad player there than a main star.

It has been suggested Arsenal, like they did with the 2021 Martin Odegaard loan swoop, is looking to tempt Real Madrid to allow him to join them in a loan deal to continue his development.

So far there’s been no suggestion Real Madrid would reject Arsenal’s advances, and there’s really no suggestion Guler would reject them.

That deal could go through, and Darren Bent has warned Arsenal that, despite his exceptional talent, the Real Madrid player won’t fit in at Arsenal. He believes that, similar to his experience at Real Madrid in North London, he may struggle to establish himself within the team.

“He won’t fit the squad,” Bent said on TalkSPORT. “I think he’s a very good player; I saw him at the Euros—very talented. But will you swap one bench for another?

“At Real Madrid he’s not getting the opportunities. Coming to Arsenal, there are better options, be it out wide or in the No. 10 role.

“I can’t see that one happening. Good player, but not for Arsenal, no.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m also convinced moving for Guler in the winter transfer window just isn’t right.Given Ethan Nwaneri’s game-changing performance versus Forest on Saturday, who needs Arda Güler?

Surely we’d rather give Nwaneri more game time and actually sign a striker instead of bringing on board an obstacle for his progression.

