Why Aaron Ramsdale was key to Arsenal’s win over Tottenham

What an exciting time to be a Gooner! This past weekend was everything a Gooner could have wished for.

Manchester City dropped points again this weekend, falling 2-1 to archrival Manchester United. This meant that if Arsenal beat their North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday night, they would go 8 points clear.

When Arsenal is “asked” to win, they almost always do so. Arsenal were too strong for Tottenham, winning 2-0 thanks to an own goal by Hugo Lloris and a fantastic shot from Martin Odegaard in the first half. The victory keeps Arsenal at the top of the Premier League standings with 47 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Much can be attributed to the victory over the Spurs, but it would be unfair to ignore the shift Arsenal’s defence put in. Tottenham fielded arguably their best attack in Harry Kane, Son, and Richarlison to outscore Arsenal, but it didn’t work out.

The Gunner’s defence was as alert as a bird, anticipating and dealing with every challenge thrown their way. Yes, the defenders made a significant contribution, but Aaron Ramsdale was arguably Arsenal’s best player against Spurs.

He faced seven shots and came up with seven big saves. The Arsenal goalkeeper made save after save to keep Spurs from scoring, and Kane was unable to add to his previous 15 goals against Arsenal.

You can doubt many things at this point, but you can’t doubt Arsenal’s ability to win, because all they know is winning. And Ramsdale is certainly a key part of that formula….

