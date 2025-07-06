Why Al Nassr may not advance deal for Arsenal star

Al Nassr have expressed interest in Gabriel Martinelli in recent weeks as they aim to strengthen their squad by signing a new winger. The Saudi Arabian club is reportedly exploring multiple options to bolster their attack and is considering the Brazilian as a potential addition.

Martinelli remains an essential figure at Arsenal, having consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners. The club value him highly and is unlikely to welcome any offers for his services this summer. He is viewed as a core member of Mikel Arteta’s project, and his departure would be considered a significant loss.

Arsenal Determined to Retain Their Key Players

There is currently no indication that Martinelli is seeking a move away from the Emirates. He appears content with life at the club and remains fully integrated within the squad. While every player ultimately has a price, there has been no suggestion that the Brazilian is pushing for an exit or entertaining approaches from other clubs.

Arsenal’s objective this summer is to retain the spine of their team while strengthening it with targeted signings. The club are in the market for reinforcements to ensure they remain competitive across all fronts. Selling a player of Martinelli’s calibre would not align with that strategy unless an exceptional offer is made that forces a re-evaluation of the situation.

Al Nassr possess the financial capacity to test Arsenal’s resolve. A substantial bid from the Saudi club could potentially shift the conversation, and the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo might be a tempting prospect for any attacker.

Ronaldo Reportedly Prefers Rodrygo Over Martinelli

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has reportedly voiced a preference for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo over Martinelli. The report claims that this preference has played a role in Al Nassr not advancing their interest in the Arsenal winger.

From Arsenal’s perspective, keeping Martinelli at the club should be a priority. Rather than considering his replacement, the focus should remain on strengthening the overall quality of the squad at the Emirates. Maintaining continuity with key players will be essential as the Gunners prepare for another demanding campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…