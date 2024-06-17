Why Amadou Onana could be the perfect transfer for Arsenal

What Amadou Onana would bring to Arsenal

In the past 48 hours reports have begun to circulate over Arsenal being interested in Everton’s 22-year-old Amadou Onana, with Liverpool Echo reporting that Arsenal have made an enquiry over the availability of the young midfielder and could be set to make an offer for the talented young player.

Previously reports had said that Onana wouldn’t be an option for Arsenal, but in the past 48 hours, since the transfer window opened, things seemed to have changed. Arteta has been a long admirer of Onana and it seems like he now see’s him as a viable option for the club, with Everton pricing the player at around £50 Million, Arsenal could look to pounce on the opportunity and get the 22-year-old’s signature.

But what would Onana bring to Arsenal that we don’t already have? Well, Onana is a perfect example of a 6 midfielder, he’s very good defensively and while he’s been at Everton he’s been one of their most valuable players in both attack and defence. He’s been playing in a double pivot at Everton and sits back in a defensive position when Everton are on the attack, he is also given the freedom to go forward and work the ball through the midfield.

He’s very good on the ball, makes quick a decisive passes to his teammates and creates spaces for his teammates to run into. He use’s his strength and body to shield the ball and players and has great self-awareness when it comes to the opposition and what he needs to do next to get past them or win the ball back. He’s very good in possession and although tall, he uses his pace to get past players and win the ball back in tough positions.

He’s the type of player who won’t shy away from a tackle and puts 100% of himself on the pitch. Teamed up with Rice and Odegaard, he could be very dangerous and would give both players more freedom to go forward and attack, while he can monitor the defensive duties and keep the midfield solid.

He’s still young and has a lot to learn but under a manager like Arteta and his staff, I think he would easily thrive. He’s obviously Premier League proven and is used to the quick pace of the league, which should make it easier for him to settle in. I have no doubt that Onana himself would be interested in the move to Arsenal, its obviously a big step up from Everton, but the price does concern me and considering we need to sell a few players due to FFP, Everton’s price tag is a lot, but, personally, I do think he would be worth it.

I’m sure we will hear more details in the coming days and we will have to wait and see if Arsenal make a bid, but he does seem like the perfect player for Arteta and Arsenal if we can manage to get him.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

