Why are Arsenal agreeing to be humiliated on All Or Nothing?

Arsenal have finished 8th in consecutive seasons, our lowest finish in the top division in over 25 years. So it’s safe to say that we currently are witnessing one of the worst squads in two decades.
We have made a habit of paying talent to rip up their contracts, it’s now common practice for players to be verbally abused by their own ‘fans’, protests are planed against the ownership of the Kroenke Family, we have lost our status as being one of the most entertaining sides to watch, and for the first time since 1995 we will have zero European Football.
With the current mess we are in, it’s hard enough watching live every week.
What I don’t need is a reminder in the form of a Documentary to be broadcast to the world.
Yet that’s what happening, with Arsenal confirming they are the next side to be involved in Amazon’s All or Nothing Series.
Remember how we mocked Spurs for reviewing a season where they achieved nothing? Well that’s exactly what we are doing.
These projects rarely benefit those involved. The exception perhaps being Man City but that’s because viewers were generally fascinated to see how Pep Guardiola works.
The idea of a behind the scenes access to Mikel Arteta struggling to finish in the top 8 isn’t fun.
It’s hard to believe the Spaniard is in favour of this.
With pressure already on him to the start the season well, does he need the circus of camera crews in training?
For a man who spoke about being our values back and not accepting a lack of standards, this makes him look weak.
Maybe he feels he can’t argue with the club gaining extra revenue streams having lost the income of European Football? I just couldn’t imagine Mr Wenger agreeing to something that simply humiliates the club by airing our dirty laundry to the public.
It won’t even be entertaining in a car crash point of view like the brilliant Sunderland Till I Die.
It’s not like we are going to get footage of Stan Kroenke in his office on transfer deadline day, is it?
It’s actually a potent reflection of the American’s running of the club.
He makes a decision purely based on making at the expense of what’s best for the team.
He then sits in the US while everyone else suffers.
As we are being laughed at, he’s got 10 million in the bank.
Second only to City, that’s the most any Football team has been paid by a streaming service for access.
For that price, Amazon will be allowed to film without too many restrictions.
So we get to see awkward team talks with our manager playing to the camera.
Training ground rows will no longer be private.
There will be cameos from AFTV.
Maybe we can go to Xhaka’s house and hear some of the vile threats he’s received in North London?
There will be a player picked on every episode. Probably Bellerin.
Then, at a time he needs protecting from the spotlight, Saka will be one of the faces of the show.
Being in round 2 of the Carabao Cup is humbling enough without Amazon filming it.
Our peers used to call us ‘The Arsenal’ because we had a reputation of doing things the right way. We acted with class.
Mr Wenger suggested that we were in danger of losing our values.
When supporting Daniel Ek’s bid to buy the club, Henry, Viera and Bergkamp spoke about us losing our DNA.
We should be embarrassed how far we have fallen, mortified, upset.
We should be having a meeting to ensure it never happens again. Instead we are inviting cameras into our house to film the carnage.
On the week Man United sign Sancho, we make 10 million.
Not based on our success on the pitch.
No.
Amazon are not paying us millions because we a good team.
It’s because Arsenal the brand sells no matter what.
That’s Arsenal in 2021…
I agree Dan, whatever happened to the saying that whatever happens in the dressing stays in the dressing room. The spurs series was car crash tv at times and oh how we laughed, but now we will be the ones being laughed at.
Arsenal agree on the deal because of the money and the global publicity. It’s not a humiliation and I’d love to watch it
Well DAN you have certainly made a strong case for the prosecution but I for one do not buy it, AS A WHOLE, one bit.
Yes, there are some well chosen and deliberately emotive cases in which you put your case , as I would expect from a writer with your talent. But as to balance in your article, I saw none whatsoever and for that reason I cannot give your one sided article any true credit. Because the real truth is that there are pros and there are cons. You have mentioned most of the cons but put none at all of the pros!
Why not Dan? Did that not suit your agenda!
Your own phrase “its because Arsenal the brand sells no matter what” that betrays you! Do you seriously imagine that the only benefactor will be Kroenke; if so your thinking is lacking. AND I DO NOT THINK YOU LACK ANY INTELLECT, QUITE THE OPPOSITE , SO AM BOUND TO CONCLUDE THAT YOU ARE DELIBERATELY SHOWING YOUR PERSONAL BIAS at the expence of balance.
By your own admission we are a world brand and millions wil be watching this Amazon doc and there are bound to be many new Gooners “created” as a direct result.
I have said many damning things about Kroenke over the years and stand by every word. BUT I have never thought him a financial fool. To think THAT about a multi billionaire would be laughable.
So yes, Kroenke will benefit from this documentary but so, and MASSIVELY, will our club. I see that clearly . I am also certain that you too see that clearly, even though you chose to omit to mention it.
PERSPECTIVE AND CONTEXT THEN DAN ! THAT IS AT LEAST FAR NEARER THE REAL TRUTH THAN YOUR STRANGELY AND UNUSUALLY ONE SIDED ARTICLE!
excellent debunk of a pathetic anti arsenal article Well written and to the point. Fed up reading all the usual medias bias against a team/club obviously in transition and genuinely moving in the right direction
Jon
A majority of time I do agree with a lot of the things you say. Don’t always agree 9n how you word it though.
This Time I cannot see how you can justify this
Kronke is a financially astute business billionaire . He has wealth beyond our dreams But to get to this level you create a world of make belief of where he is the only.person is right and too hell with everyone else.
He has done this not for money as he doesn’t need 10m. That is a mere drop in the ocean for him. He has done this to enhance his own reputation and profile. The problem is it will have an detrimental effect on the club, players, manger and staff.
We laughed at the spuds when they done this and we are still laughing about it now.
We are going though a period of change and trying to fix the problems.
Why would you want to highlight this to the world now.. later when they are fixed but not now
This won’t make us this will break us and then you will be saying what the heck.
Stan will be in his ivory tower unmoved and untouched by this
Doesn’t make sense to me and truely could be embarrassing
Why have all the posts so far vanished Ad PAT?
The vanished posts have now mysteriously returned but what is going on with this site? Slow to take up posts and other technical problems. Why ? Anyone know?
Also you do realize it’s meant to give the fans an overview of the daily dealings of the club since you fans whine about being left in the dark right?
Agree with you Dan, we don’t need to be involved in projects like this, the Arsenal brand and name is known all over the world as it is.
Arsenal will make a considerable amount on this show and it will give us the chance to see things that we could only dream of and it will also be mind opener to a lot of fans.
This show is a god send to Arsenal fans.
Arsenal fans: WTF is going on behind the scenes? The club needs to be open with the fans.
Club: Cool, let’s agree to a documentary that can give everyone a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes.
Arsenal fans: WTF are you doing. Now everyone is going to see what goes on behind the scenes.
I watched AFTv last night and that’s the feeling I got. Most arsenal fans mourn about not having information from the club, always choose to believe the most negative information possible even when there’s no reason to, and choose to believe false positives that the club probably isn’t responsible for, just so they can later say the club lied.
I see this documentary as an opportunity to know whether a player is on the bench for a justified reason or the coach’s ego. Whether a player is on loan because he’s not ready, or because he ate the coach’s breakfast and made a meme of him on TikTok. I for one am tired of fans assuming the worst at all times. As a filmmaker myself, I know some things’ll to be deleted, but if someone follows you around with a camera all year, we’re going to get a good idea of what kind of person you really are. Also, as a filmmaker, I know not the whole of this thing can be acted so don’t bring that up.
For all the great optimism and the high hopes for the new season among the fierce loyalists of our club visiting JA, this documentary must be considered as an opportunity to show the world that we are still a great club. Why must the club shy away, when most JA visitors among us truly believe that everything is going in the right direction so far?