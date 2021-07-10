Why are Arsenal agreeing to be humiliated on All Or Nothing?

Arsenal have finished 8th in consecutive seasons, our lowest finish in the top division in over 25 years. So it’s safe to say that we currently are witnessing one of the worst squads in two decades.

We have made a habit of paying talent to rip up their contracts, it’s now common practice for players to be verbally abused by their own ‘fans’, protests are planed against the ownership of the Kroenke Family, we have lost our status as being one of the most entertaining sides to watch, and for the first time since 1995 we will have zero European Football.

With the current mess we are in, it’s hard enough watching live every week.

What I don’t need is a reminder in the form of a Documentary to be broadcast to the world.

Yet that’s what happening, with Arsenal confirming they are the next side to be involved in Amazon’s All or Nothing Series.

Remember how we mocked Spurs for reviewing a season where they achieved nothing? Well that’s exactly what we are doing.

These projects rarely benefit those involved. The exception perhaps being Man City but that’s because viewers were generally fascinated to see how Pep Guardiola works.

The idea of a behind the scenes access to Mikel Arteta struggling to finish in the top 8 isn’t fun.

It’s hard to believe the Spaniard is in favour of this.

With pressure already on him to the start the season well, does he need the circus of camera crews in training?

For a man who spoke about being our values back and not accepting a lack of standards, this makes him look weak.

Maybe he feels he can’t argue with the club gaining extra revenue streams having lost the income of European Football? I just couldn’t imagine Mr Wenger agreeing to something that simply humiliates the club by airing our dirty laundry to the public.

It won’t even be entertaining in a car crash point of view like the brilliant Sunderland Till I Die.

It’s not like we are going to get footage of Stan Kroenke in his office on transfer deadline day, is it?

It’s actually a potent reflection of the American’s running of the club.

He makes a decision purely based on making at the expense of what’s best for the team.

He then sits in the US while everyone else suffers.

As we are being laughed at, he’s got 10 million in the bank.

Second only to City, that’s the most any Football team has been paid by a streaming service for access.

For that price, Amazon will be allowed to film without too many restrictions.

So we get to see awkward team talks with our manager playing to the camera.

Training ground rows will no longer be private.

There will be cameos from AFTV.

Maybe we can go to Xhaka’s house and hear some of the vile threats he’s received in North London?

There will be a player picked on every episode. Probably Bellerin.

Then, at a time he needs protecting from the spotlight, Saka will be one of the faces of the show.

Being in round 2 of the Carabao Cup is humbling enough without Amazon filming it.

Our peers used to call us ‘The Arsenal’ because we had a reputation of doing things the right way. We acted with class.

Mr Wenger suggested that we were in danger of losing our values.

When supporting Daniel Ek’s bid to buy the club, Henry, Viera and Bergkamp spoke about us losing our DNA.

We should be embarrassed how far we have fallen, mortified, upset.

We should be having a meeting to ensure it never happens again. Instead we are inviting cameras into our house to film the carnage.

On the week Man United sign Sancho, we make 10 million.

Not based on our success on the pitch.

No.

Amazon are not paying us millions because we a good team.

It’s because Arsenal the brand sells no matter what.

That’s Arsenal in 2021…

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan