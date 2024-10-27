Why are Arsenal fans being so negative? We’ve had a brilliant start to the season…

Some gooners are forgetting the incredibly difficult teams we’ve faced this season already.

The Gunners will be hosting the early season pacesetters at the Emirates this weekend with the hopes of closing the gap between us, as a win today will see us go within a point of the Reds.

However if the “unthinkable” happens then we will find ourselves 7 points adrift, which will see us facing an uphill battle for the rest of the season. The majority of our fanbase are worried ahead of this fixture due to the circumstances we’re facing, as documented in countless articles before this. It’s understandable and it’s even fine for us to be worried, but losing hope entirely and showing nothing but negativity is hard for me to comprehend.

The last two games have been nowhere near the standard you would expect from this team, even inspite of Saliba’s sending off against Bournemouth, however some of us are being too negative too soon. This is especially so, considering they have seemingly forgotten of the bigger picture so far this season. When the fixtures of the new Premier League season were revealed months ago, the Gunners had one of, if not the most toughest run of fixtures at the start of the season (the first 10 games), furthermore, the UCL draw sandwiched some really tough fixtures in between as the season went on.

In our first nine Premier League games of the season we would’ve (including Liverpool) played four of last season’s top five in the PL (the fifth being us), which means that approximately half of all our games so far in the league has been against top class opposition. This makes it even more impressive that we have lost only one game so far, more so considering it didn’t come against any of those top sides, instead it came while we were one man down against a very good Bournemouth side away from home.

Couple that with the fact that we’re unbeaten in all three of our UCL games against Atalanta, PSG and Shakhtar then you can see how impressive we’ve been when getting the results this season.

Liverpool will bring their own problems that I’m sure we can overcome in spite of our absentees for the game. It’s such an important game for us and the Gunners will need every little bit of encouragement they can get from us regardless of whether we’ll be at the Emirates or not, so a little more positivity will go a long way!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

