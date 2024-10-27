Why are Arsenal fans being so negative? We’ve had a brilliant start to the season…

Some gooners are forgetting the incredibly difficult teams we’ve faced this season already.
The Gunners will be hosting the early season pacesetters at the Emirates this weekend with the hopes of closing the gap between us, as a win today will see us go within a point of the Reds.
However if the “unthinkable” happens then we will find ourselves 7 points adrift, which will see us facing an uphill battle for the rest of the season. The majority of our fanbase are worried ahead of this fixture due to the circumstances we’re facing, as documented in countless articles before this. It’s understandable and it’s even fine for us to be worried, but losing hope entirely and showing nothing but negativity is hard for me to comprehend.
The last two games have been nowhere near the standard you would expect from this team, even inspite of Saliba’s sending off against Bournemouth, however some of us are being too negative too soon. This is especially so, considering they have seemingly forgotten of the bigger picture so far this season. When the fixtures of the new Premier League season were revealed months ago, the Gunners had one of, if not the most toughest run of fixtures at the start of the season (the first 10 games), furthermore, the UCL draw sandwiched some really tough fixtures in between as the season went on.
In our first nine Premier League games of the season we would’ve (including Liverpool) played four of last season’s top five in the PL (the fifth being us), which means that approximately half of all our games so far in the league has been against top class opposition. This makes it even more impressive that we have lost only one game so far, more so considering it didn’t come against any of those top sides, instead it came while we were one man down against a very good Bournemouth side away from home.
Couple that with the fact that we’re unbeaten in all three of our UCL games against Atalanta, PSG and Shakhtar then you can see how impressive we’ve been when getting the results this season.
Liverpool will bring their own problems that I’m sure we can overcome in spite of our absentees for the game. It’s such an important game for us and the Gunners will need every little bit of encouragement they can get from us regardless of whether we’ll be at the Emirates or not, so a little more positivity will go a long way!
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Kenneth Benjamin,
A brilliant start to the season, I think not.
In the Metro, the Citizens legend thinks either Man City , Real Madrid or Arsenal will win the champions league.
Yet Arsenal own fans think we have no chance
We are third after a slight bump, but our competitors are not convincing either.
Maybe it’s down to the the years of the dusty trophy drought, our vision gets a little cloudy
Gunsmoke,
Nothing to do with the dusty trophy drought, its more to do with the squad is simply not good enough, how about that.
The constant red cards, poor officiating, unconvincing wins and injury pile up so early into the season has been so demotivating. Today I’ll take a draw because Liverpool is on form and we have too many key players missing.
Dropping seven points and getting three red cards from our first eight games is not a “brilliant start” by any means, and to be fair the writer does not say this at all.
It’s been an OK start at the best, and will obviously get better.
…first eight PL games
Jax,
I wouldn’t bank on the getting better bit if I were you.
I think today, is a bigger game than people realise. Not for any other reason, that a defeat would be so damaging. A draw would be acceptable for some but we are slowly losing touch with City.
Can’t see us beating the bin dippers today to many key players missing and goes back to the real lack of quality in depth we have in the squad will definitely be out the tittle race with a defeat then would have to seriously start doubting whether Arteta is the right manager for the job he has been backed to the hilt by owners and fans but he must start to deliver trophies fails to do that this season then it could be his last!
Arsenal just need to keep away from the self-destruct button and we’d be fine
All seven points dropped so far this season have been as a result of pressing that obnoxious button
I wouldn’t call it a brilliant start, but it could have been worse. I think the team will come stronger as the season progresses
Because unconvincing wins and below standard performance are always a precursor to the run of bad form. Rarely is it otherwise.
I think this is the first time Arteta is facing the injuries crisis and his refusal to coach and trust players who are not his first 11 may bite him in the cheek.
You can buy your way out of coaching and trusting average players but you can’t buy your way out of the injuries crisis.
This is why outstanding managers like Emery always manages to wither the storm.