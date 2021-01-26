Why are Arsenal fans celebrating saving money for Kroenke?

Fans Not Accountants! By Dan Smith

This isn’t me picking on AFTV, but I want to use their recent podcast as an example of a section of Arsenal’s fanbase. They were celebrating how, by cancelling Ozil’s and Sokratis contract as well as loaning out Saliba, Kolasinac, Guendouzi and Torreira, Arsenal are set to save themselves approx. 600,000 pounds a week. That will only increase if we also get Mustafi off the wage bill.

The irony being that a fan channel made famous for complaining that we were ‘only’ winning the odd cup and finishing in the top 4, were now punching the air because we are saving money.

Imagine if I said years ago that In January, we would be 11th in the League, yet instead of investing in the squad we were finding ways to save money. Not just that but the club has some supporters thinking it’s a good thing.

Which other rival fans would worry or celebrate how much savings their owners were making?

Because let’s clarify. All this cost-cutting isn’t for the benefit of the team, but our savings that will just sit in the bank.

That’s a misconception that some gooners seem to have, that all this cost cutting will be reinvested into the first team.

Back in November and December some readers were adamant that this would be the month where Arteta could make his own signings. A few wins later and we again justify only affording loans.

This time last year Man United responded by being far off top 4 by buying Bruno Fernandes. Us, in comparison, even after our worst start in decades can only manage loans.

If we had to pay a fee, would we be interested in Martin Odegaard? Or is the priority the Norwegian being on 38,000 grand a week?

So in a market where we were meant to be doing our best to rescue our campaign, we again took the cheap option – and worse; some are not questioning it.

A month ago I suggested that this month would be another chance for Mr Kroenke to prove me wrong, to show he has ambition yet again.

I knew the answer. I predicted he would slash the wage bill and only loan players and I was shot down for it.

Let’s be the best versions of ourselves.

As fans we deserve to use our resources to be the very best we can be.

We should never settle for less.

We should not be celebrating a billionaire saving money.

We are fans not accountants…

Be Kind In The Comments.

Dan