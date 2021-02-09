Why are Arsenal fans so certain that Balogun will be a future star?

Who’s Actually Seen Balogun Play 90 Mins? By Dan
Over the weekend Arsenal tweeted the news that Folarin Balogun has been judged by Four Four Two magazine as one of the top 50 teenagers in World Football. It’s not like the club have anything else to celebrate…
As things stand the young striker is allowed to discuss a move with anyone abroad. He could sign with a side outside the UK and there is nothing his employer could do about it.
So much for not allowing players anymore to enter the last year of their contract?
It’s believed the 19-year-old’s preference is to stay at the Emirates. To be fair his failure to extend his stay seems to not be motivated by money but assurance he will play.
He’s been with us since the age of 8 so while it’s believable that he loves the Gunners, he clearly backs his own ability and is not willing to be slowly transitioned into the first team.
So Mikel Arteta has been let down by those responsible for contracts (can’t blame Mr Wenger for this one).
Our manager clearly rates the youngster but shouldn’t feel the only way to keep him is by playing him in the league.
To be a big club you act like a big club. That’s why Arsenal have to call the player’s bluff, only play him when the manager feels he is ready. If that leads to him departing as a free agent, then that’s too bad. You can’t have a teenager handing out ultimatums to a club our size.
Think back to a Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger. What do you think they would say if a 19-year old’s agent said the only way his client would stay was if he got promises? It’s not like Arsenal have to prove to anyone their ability to give youth a chance.
Sir Alex once let a young Piqué and Pogba walk away from Old Trafford, not because he doubted their talent, but no one was bigger than the badge. He needed to send a message that there were standards and no person ((however good) could be asking for a guarantee.
As long as we offer him a fair pay-rise and explained how a Saka and Smith are proof you can graduate from our academy to first team, that’s all we can do. If after that he still doesn’t want to be in North London, then that’s fine, let him go.
I only want players wearing the shirt who care, certainly not those who believe in their hype without doing anything in senior football.
It’s easy for some gooners to say they would have started him in the League by now but that’s with hindsight. No one could have envisaged our forwards would be as bad as they have been.
Even now, we need to try and rescue this campaign by at the minimum finishing 7th (I assume that will be enough to qualify for Europe) or by trying to win the Europa League. Would you really decide that Benfica away is the correct time to play a rookie just to keep him sweet?
Finally I want to ask all readers an honest question? If you would like to answer, feel free to do so in the comments.
Apart from the couple of sub appearances he made in the Europa League, how many hof you have actually seen Balogun play?
For those worrying we might lose this future star, or for those demanding he should play for the First Team so that he changes his mind; What are you basing this on?
Unless you regularly watch our under 23 side, all the hype is coming from the media (who have done this before). Remember how Eddie Nketiah was the next Ian Wright? That was equally based on his record for the reserves.
So again; I ask out of interest, who’s seen this kid play?
If you haven’t, we have to trust our manager, who sees him every day in training and should only play him when he’s earnt it, not because he wants a new contract.
Be kind in the comments…
Dan
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well said and written Dan. NOBODY is bigger than the club. Any club!
Since you have asked a question let me ask one how can we see him play if he is not given an opportunity to play in the first team to prove himself? If he is good as he seems to think he is let him show us how good he is. MA did not think Saliba was good enough or ready to play yet he has been voted player of the month in Nice. just shows even managers can be wrong.
I agree with a lot of what you’re saying, but for me he should at least be ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order. Nketiah has done little to impress and he doesn’t even seem to suit our style, Balogun can hold the ball up and lead the line like Lacazette.
Why not give him a chance to prove himself? He showed better qualities than Nketiah in Europa games. I know it’s not the same as PL, but Nketiah has done nothing to hold Balogun off for game time.
Trust the manager you say? The same that admitted he was wrong on not registering Saliba for Europa? That’s one example of many regarding his poor man management skills.
Trust him leaving Martinelli on bench in favor of Willian? He still has not been able to fix our toothless attack 6 months into the season.
Why not should be the question, not why.
If he turns out to be a superstar it won’t be at Arsenal prob already agreed something with a new club and will be gone in the summer.
A very fair and also PERTINENT question to ask us all DAN. Personally, I have not see him play at all,other than the few minuties he played as sub in our first team.
I have though seen enough to have a definite opoinion that Nketiah is way behind him in usefulness , having a skinny frame, no power and no out of the very ordinary ability.
As such, I am with most gooners -who will also not have seen BALOGUN hardly at all, in thinking that, of the two, if either is to make the grade, then BALOGUN should be given the chance above ordinary Eddie.
FAIR COMMENT ? I think so , personally!
Saliba needs to be patient…
Balogun is far better than Nkatia, Arsenal should give him a chance in the first team and that mistake that a arsen winger make during Ganibry
Agree with you that nobody is bigger than the club.
But how do you know that he has asked for game time guarantees? These are negotiations that go on behind closed doors.
IMHO fans are not as stupid as Pundits or some in management make them out to be.
It is also the sum of the whole set of fans (majority of whom what is best for the club) as against a few making decisions (which could be based on egos or personal bias). If 90% are saying one thing, why only trusting the regime and its decisions makes sense.
Does freezing out someone make any sense, be it William Saliba, Folarin Balogan or even Mesut Ozil in the previous squad?
I feel strongly about this in that it is the job of fans to question decisions of the management as much as it is the job of the labour party to hold the current government accountable for the way it has handled the Covid situation.
I think his playing style is similar to Afobe’s/ Akpom’s/ Nketiah’s and I don’t think he could offer something different than his predecessors. Since Arteta’s system is still volatile, we need a lone striker who could give us a plan B in the second halves like Giroud
Lacazette’s hold-up ability is good, his work rate is commendable and he’s good in tight spaces as well, but he’s too slow and too small to be a target man. We need an upgrade and Balogun has to show that he could be Lacazette’s replacement in the reserve games first
We not sure….but we are sure he should get some game time
Hi Dan , great write-up but I can’t trust arteta who has s.rowe all this while yet he plays willock the first few minutes given to saka convinced me that we have a star on our hand Eddie should be sold to raise cash bring in balogun to be the forth choice and yes I will play him against benfica
Nketiah, Aubamayang, and Lacazette are playing like amateurs, so what’s the problem with giving Folarin and Martinelli a try. If things don’t change the stay as they are. Can’t be worse than what is going on now.
Shame there is no article studying why Arteta treated William Saliba so inhumanely. How Arteta is still managing this club is beyond me? I doubt if the Kroenke’s know how vengeful Arteta is. Look at how Arteta has treated certain Emery signings. Arteta’s man management is a disgrace and in way over a year we are no better as a team or club…. and our club ethics have gone down the pan. What a poverty struck manager we have. Inhumane and unethical. No wonder the club is degrading, with an unethical owner and an unethical manager. Arteta is like a football ‘self harmer’ destined for failure and taking us with him.
@sean Williams: Amazingly not many fans realize the glaring flaws in MA’s relationship with his players.
It seems like the only lesson he learned from Guardiola is how to be vindictive.
Sadly his actions come with a steep price by letting players out of their contracts.
Make no mistake those losses will harm the club for many years to come.
While I agree with your article and to be fair, there’s no guarantee he’ll perform as expected if given the chance. But with some things in life especially in football, nothing is guaranteed. Who knew Auba was going to go on a goal drought. There was hardly an arsenal fan who didn’t want him to sign the new contract, same with Ozil.
But as a coach, your primary team selection job is to play your best team. And from what I’ve seen Balogun play, he’s got a better footballing brain than an Eddie nketia. He’s faster and taller and better with his hold up play and shooting than Eddie. There should be no reason Arteta should put Eddie ahead of him based on current form. He should be contending with lacazette for the starting role as a number 9. We’ve seen Arteta make some errors in judgment before with players like Saliba, willian etc. These decisions do not help his case in determining who is playing better or not in training. It took willian to be down with covid before an ESR could get into the team and show what he can do. An injury to Tierney, gave Saka an opening into the first team under Emery, Arteta would have been attacked by the fans if he dropped him when he took the job. Martinelli was a fan favourite, injury cost him his role in the team and despite that he’s better than willian, Arteta still fails to use him.