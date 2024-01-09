Why are Arsenal fans so surprised we lost to Liverpool? I’m not…..

Because I’m humble, I don’t get too despondent about Arsenal going out of the FA Cup.
The key to not being arrogant is you don’t make bets that we are going to win the Champions League or lie that Arteta has improved our record against Man City and Liverpool just because we finished in the top 4 once in 6 years.
You therefore equally stay level-headed when your team loses a few games.
Are we in crisis? Of course not.
Have some Gooners been brought down to reality? Yes.
But that’s different.
All the last few weeks has confirmed Is what we secretly all knew.
Whisper this quietly …. Arsenal have some decent players. Mentally though we lack the mindset to win the title, don’t have enough leaders, and have a good but not great manager.
You see there is a way to lose a match.
I was angry how we lost at Fulham. I can’t have that same emotion from Sunday.
My love for the Gunners has never been defined by how many trophies we lift.
I have long accepted I will never see us Champions again under the current ownership.
All I want is my team to be the best they can be.
I can’t question our attitude at the weekend.
Play like that again, we will win more often than we lose. Klopp won’t want us playing like that when they next visit the Emirates.
The issue is …. Liverpool’s smash and grab wasn’t a one off.
That’s what makes our manager not great. Because by now he should have seen the warning signs and done something about them.
Incredibly, this was our 4th fixture this season where we failed to score.
That used to be unthinkable for our club. Even in Mr Wenger’s darkest days, you could guarantee his teams would make a chance late on.
For the third consecutive game, once behind you gave up on the idea of us scoring.
Do you remember when I said at Newcastle, I was hoping Arteta focused more on our lack of creativity then a 50/50 decision by the officials?
He didn’t!
Havertz was guilty of too many chances against Liverpool. Yet we knew after years of evidence from across London, he can’t be relied on to finish. Our boss chose to invest 65 million in him!
Reiss Nelson was through on goal in the opening seconds, his heavy touch took him wide.
No one was shocked. He’s played 82 times for us and still looks like a Championship level player.
Eddie Nketiah only came on for the final 10 mins, hopefully acceptance from the gaffer that he’s not at this level. He’s played 157 times for us.
How does he and Nelson get 100,000 pound a week when Pepe gets a contract ripped up?
We over-rely on Odegaard as our sole piece of midfield flair, yet Smith Rowe can’t get a start.
The Spaniard was too busy changing goalies just…. because.
Just like the whole ‘Partey at right back’ experiment which only ended because he got injured.
Classic examples of a rookie coach being told he’s better than he is, believing in his own hype and trying to be too clever.
That’s the issue ……
A manager and squad not as good as so many make out.
Dan
Dan, I started reading this and was impressed with the way you were expressing your opinion and giving clear examples of why you thought that way.
ALAS – it ended up, as usual, having a go at Mikel Arteta and, no matter how you try, you just can’t help yourself.
I thought your “My love for the Gunners” paragraph was spot on and DEFINES what a true supporter of the club is all about by the way.
What happens for the rest of this season will show what MA is made of and signing a proven top class striker will completely change the goals for numbers – but no top four and trophies (if that happens) will see him gone.
A top four place (how that was ridiculed before!!) will see him given more time at the helm in my opinion, but I will support him whatever this season brings… writing endless articles bemoaning him will not change things.
Having ago ?
He’s the manager
It’s his responsibility
You want me to say well done for buying Havertz or giving contracts to Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah?
It’s funny isnt it how when we win some want to compare him with Mr Wenger and say we will win CL , that his tatics revolutionised Arsenal
Yet when we lose , it’s ……Dan can you not point out his mistakes
I’m with you Ken. I think MA is on the right path. There are many “top” PL teams who would give an arm to be at Arsenal’s position.
A good CL finish (semifinals or better) and another top four finish would be ok for me.
Support the manager in another summer window and we take it from there. I see a young manager and a young team learning continually on the job and improving every day
I was never surprised, I saw people ranting about whats happening and its funny, arteta has been average at best, only managed a champions league place once and suddenly he is elite, his use of players and substitutions is even below average,, I can bet you it will only take a while for saka to get injured as the amount of games he has played for his age is insane, I’m yet to see a young player survive such minutes
Arsenal didn’t deserve to lose the game, but their finishing was atrocious. This month’s transfer activity could be crucial for our EPL and UCL journeys
On point Dan. We are only competing by trial and error from the gaffer. If it works , fine, but it doesn’t always work. The gaffer sometimes put round pegs in square holes and expects result. For me I doubt if we will win any trophy with his style of coaching which is so predictable.
Did not deserve to lose. We lost because on the day Liverpool got the goals which count. Dan is right in that although we have some good players some are not quite as good as many would have us believe.
I was thinking after the Liverpool game, assuming all players at both clubs were fit, how many Arsenal players would get a regular place in the Liverpool team. Bearing in mind Klopp is not Arteta and has no hesitation of benching underperforming players. Two or three at best.