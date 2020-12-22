Why are Arsenal fans still blaming Wenger? 17 players signed since he left…

ADMIN COMMENT – I was quite amazed to be told that Gurjit’s article yesterday was stolen by the “internet demons”. I can quite clearly see the article on my side of the editing screen, but it must have been written in invisible ink or the demons obviously didn’t want the readers to see them!
315 million spent since Wenger by Gurjit
I haven’t posted an article in a little while as it would be difficult to not add to the negativity surrounding the club. However, there are some views I feel that I want to highlight. That view being that this is mostly the players fault and we need to get rid of the “deadwood” before we can make any real progress – a view as it happens our board seem to have hinted at with comments around an overhaul of the squad.
Firstly I agree that an overhaul of sorts is needed, though I think to blame it all on the players is a bit of a jump. After all they do not sign themselves and they do not manage themselves as this is what Arteta, Edu and the board is responsible for. So let’s take a look at the claim “the Wenger era players are the problem and they need to leave” as it’s one I hear a lot. To do this I am not going to scrutinise the players that we have left from that era and their impact, but look at what we have done since to improve the squad.
We have signed a whole host of players for substantial fees and salaries in the time since Wenger left – Torreira, Leno, Sokratis, Guendouzi, Litchsteiner, Pepe, Saliba, Tierney, Luiz, Mari, Martinelli, Soares, Ceballos, Partey, Gabriel, Runarsson, Willian. (going by Transfermarkt this is around 315m Euros excluding wages and loan fees).
It should be clear from this list that we have, at considerable expense, brought in players to improve the squad, yet we are in a situation in the league worse than fans have ever seen.
How many of these players are you happy with? Gabriel, Martinelli, Tierney, Partey, Leno? (though ironically fans prefer Martinez who signed under Wenger). It isn’t good enough from the board to spend this much money on players and then turn around and say the squad needs an overhaul due to the players attitudes, as if they are not responsible for the squad. It isn’t good enough from fans either to scapegoat players as if they are the cause of this situation, and say that if they left to free up space and money we would sign those players that could really change the squad.
Pepe is a great example of what is wrong, as we can all see that he has talent, so the fact that he has been so poor along with Auba, Willian and Lacazette, should indicate that the issue is not just that recruitment has been poor, but that once we have these players we do not coach them well. This is to say nothing about us leaving our only creative player unable to complete for the squad on merit and then not bringing in a replacement either.
As I see it the players aren’t the biggest problem (directly) and nor are the owners (from a financial perspective). We have repeatedly made mistakes in the transfer market and it is not good enough for the board to say that we need an overhaul of players that they brought in and failed to improve and coach effectively.
Where do you think the issue lies?
Gurjit
Kroenke hired the employees that deal with player transfers. Kroenke, the board, the executives, the directors and the manager must have reached a joint decision before they sanctioned the purchases, such as the 35 M Shkrodran Mustafi deal and the 72 M Nicolas Pepe deal
Arsenal tend to sign players from abroad to get cheaper price and more marketable footballers, which is very different than Liverpool’s transfer policy under Klopp. Klopp’s decisions to sign Wijnaldum from Newcastle, Robertson from Hull, Mane from Soton, Salah from Roma and Jota from Wolves were frowned upon, but look at how good those underrated EPL players perform
Arsenal must change their complacency culture and transfer policy first, before hiring a new manager or player. They need to get players who’re good in one-on-one situations and duels, not the ones who’re just collecting certain stats like forward-passes and chances-created
I don’t blame wenger it’s not his fault the other manager’s or s.. t and signed bad players I wish he came back
Player recruitment has been very hit and miss, but that was also true under Wenger.
The decline at arsenal has been going on for years, really ever since the stadium move. We went from having a team of winners to one or two winners within a group of talented losers, who seemed interested more in just getting money and living the good life. It’s why players like RVP and fabregas felt they had to leave.
Where we are now is a consequence of that, as well as a lot of other bad decisions.
Of course it’s not all Wenger’s fault, but a lot of the current issues stem from his time at Arsenal
Those who blame Wenger for the current situation are the same people who were orchestrating the removal of Wenger. Wenger signed good players during his reign, at times he would make mistakes. But overall, he signed impact players. Emery did well also. But Arteta is the worst. Willian, Mari, Cedric, are below the required standard. Most youngsters were groomed by Wenger, and he could give them a chance to prove themselves. I’m talking about Wilshere, Gibbs, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Anelka, Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Gnabry, Sczesney, Fabianski, and Maitland-Niles. Wenger has more positives than Emery and Arteta. He also introduced the most entertaining football style at Arsenal
ONE WORD *** LEGEND ****
Wenger had a massively positive impact at Arsenal in the beginning but of those players you listed (mostly from the latter part of his time at the club) how many were really successful? In fact, Ashley Cole and fabregas, left because of what they felt was a lack of ambition/support. Ox left because he wasn’t making the most of his potential. I would argue a few more of those players were terribly mishandled as well, given too much too soon.
Alex Song was one of my favourite players to watch at arsenal but reading how he was jealous of Henry’s car really hit home about what was wrong with the culture at the club.
ARSEN SISNED LENO AND SOKRATIS
No no no, Wenger didn’t sign Socratis and Leno. Absolutely not
No, he signed silvestre, squillaci, Santos and a host of other duds in his time. That doesn’t wash away the amazing signings he did make and the incredible teams he built in the first half of his Arsenal period.
However I believe the Ozil contract (the single worst decision in the past 20 years in my view) was also under Wenger. Another one we are 100percent suffering from now – whether you think Ozil should be playing or not, it’s given the player too much power and reduced the club’s ability to sign top players.
Blamers will be blamers. They will blame everything and everyone else but what the seek to defend.
Not sure why some people expect a squad overhaul every time there’s a change in manager. If clearing out players and signing better ones is the primary focus of a manager, clubs should appoint top scouts and transfer gurus to manage their teams instead of coaches.
Tactics, training and uniting the players are the more important aspects of a manager’s job. A good manager should be able to make a team play better than its parts because a poor manager can certainly make a team play below its potential.
If we keep focusing on individuals instead of the team, we are missing the big picture
Kroenke back in 2016.
“If you want to win championships then you would never get involved. I think the best owners in sports are the guys that sort of watch both sides a bit. If you don’t have a good business then you can’t really afford to go out and get the best players unless you just want to rely on other sources of income.“
Admirable to seek to operate within a “self sustainable bubble”, but is said framework fit for purpose in the “modern” (yuk) era ?
The evidence would seem to indicate not.
Forget “Silent” Stan, try “Spreadsheet” Stan.
Remember, we left Highbury to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich apparently ?