Why are Arsenal not being linked with any strikers for January?

As a Gooner, I’m starting to worry, and the latest transfer rumors aren’t helping.

Multiple reports about Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi filling my Arsenal news feed weren’t what I expected at this moment.

🚨 🇧🇪: Arsenal have enquired for Amadou Onana from Everton. The fee in question is around £50 million. It is unknown if Arsenal will pounce this window or in the summer. pic.twitter.com/oTv0vtKPAH — Talking Ball™ (@TalkingBallTM) January 4, 2024

As an Arsenal fan, I want to hear about Arsenal pushing hard to sign or negotiating for this or that striker.

Why would the Gunners want to spend £50 million on Onana or activate Martin Zubimendi’s £50 million release clause (in the expectation that he will not refuse a return to the Emirates) when they can recruit bargain strikers like, Serhou Guirassy, who has 17 goals in 14 league games. (He has an active release clause of £15 million expiring January 15th.)

For Dominic Solanke, who has 12 goals in 20 games, Bournemouth could accept a reasonable fee (though Newcastle are also keen on him).

For Dominic Calvert Lewin, who has scored three goals in 16 league games, Everton could accept a reasonable fee or even a loan deal for his exit.

Lest we forget, a Karim Benzema signing from Al Ittihad on a loan deal could also be a good deal.

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal, and I’m worried that if they don’t recruit a striker, winning the league will be more difficult than ever. Please, Edu and Arteta, find a striker to sign and satisfy our desire for new blood in attack.

Sylvester

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…