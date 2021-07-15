Why are Arsenal sending Joe Willock back to Newcastle on loan?

It was clear in the first half of last season that Joe Willock was not trusted enough by Mikel Arteta to give him and regular game time with the Arsenal first team, having played just 7 times in the Premier League up to January.
But after being sent on loan to Newcastle and given a steady run of games Willock scored and amazing eight goals in 14 appearances to help the Toon pull away from the relegation dogfight.
After such sensational form it made sense for Arteta to use the Londoner more regularly this season, but now, according to the Mirror, Willock is set to return to the North-East for another season on loan.
Willock didn’t appear in Arsenal’s friendly at Hibs on Tuesday and Arteta seemed to refuse to agree that Willock would be in his squad this season. After saying that Smith-Rowe was “100%” staying at Arsenal, Arteta said of Willock: “Joe is part of our plans, he’s our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him,”
“He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think, one of the most important players for [Newcastle’s] survival.”
So, Arteta didn’t say Willock was “100%” staying at Arsenal, like he did with Smith-Rowe, so it seems likely that the Newcastle rumours are true, but with the 21 year-old showing such fine form on loan, it makes no sense to not give him the chance to reproduce that form at the Emirates this coming season.
He scored more goals in his last 7 games for Newcastle than the rest of our midfield players did in the whole of the season.
Does this loan, with a reported option to buy next summer, make any sense to Arsenal fans?
Darren N
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Option to buy wouldn’t make much sense but another year getting regular first team football is a good idea imo. Potential recall in January if he is able to replicate the form he showed at the back end of last season but I’m not convinced that will be the case. I’d love to be wrong but I don’t think he has a very high ceiling.
Willock as of now is better than Lokonga, backed by stats and proven in premier league.. so I just cant understand if we keep lokonga and let willock go. In fact, not only Willock, but guendouzi and torreira too.. Can someone explain to me how Lokonga is better than them?
I agree. It is amazing what Willock did last seasons at Newcastle, but he has always been underwhelming at Arsenal and I don’t think he will look that good again anytime soon.
Loaning Willock is a big mistake in my opinion. Either sell him now or bring him back to the Arsenal 1st team.
Currently we could get a relatively decent fee for him based on the end of last season.
After this loan he’ll only have 1 year left on his contract and will likely be sold for peanuts then.
That is good but bring in Martin Odegaard, Yacine Adli, Gianluigi Dunnarumma
No for odegaard, donnarumma is already gone to psg
Makes no sense imo
It’d be good if he were to sign a new contract with Arsenal before going back on loan so that his sell-on value can be more than 10 pence.
Sell !
I think it shows very poor judgement from our damager who is so willing to buy players than coach and develop our home grown talented young players. If Joe is good enough to play in the EPL then he should be good enough to be given his opportunity with us.
g4l, it is difficult to argue against your reasoning.
If Newcastle United keeps their first team fit, with a few additions, including Joe Willock, should the current Arsenal squad not be improved, Arsenal will be competing directly with them for league position.
The really interesting situation would have been to see, what a supposedly poor manager like Steve Bruce, would have got from William Saliba and Joe Willock. Newcastle United were one EPL club wanting Saliba on loan.
Good news. He will regress if he stays at Arsenal let him go there, develop further and be ready for the next manager.
“be ready for the next manager”.
I can’t wait,it’s taking too damn long for that to actually happen.
That sh*t hole should leave ASAP.
Wonder what he’s s doing here.🥴🥴
He should remain with Arsenal. He represents the young and upcoming core of Arsenal players. If he scores 8 goals in 14 PL matches, why should he not play for us. How many of our midfielders can score as many goals. Just cant understand. Very sad.
This post from gunnerforlife is NOT from gunner4life who posted a an earlier comment regarding JW. So gunnerforlife i respectfully suggest you should use another name for future postings.
I just wonder all this hypocritical nonsense. Just a while ago, we were screaming about three England players being racially abused and the need to curb it and any abuse whatsoever. And here is Ceemahn calling Mr Arterta, a man, a father, a loving husband, a “Sh*t hole”
If you want to air your views, do it respectfully.