Why are Arsenal spending £30m on a backup keeper? They said….

Money spent on Ramsdale is proving to be a bargain

When Aaron Ramsdale was being linked to a move to Arsenal, there was massive outcry on all social media platforms.

The fans begged their club to not pursue the deal for a 23-year-old goalkeeper, who had been relegated from the Premier League twice.

They didn’t want a keeper who had one of the worst stats in the league. They didn’t want the club to spend £30m on a shot-stopper who would start as a second choice. They didn’t want Arsenal to spend such a massive fee when there were other, more important positions, which needed investment.

Since Aaron Ramsdale came into the team only Chelsea (2) and Man City (3) have conceded fewer goals than Arsenal (4). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 30, 2021

And just like a storm, Ramsdale has run over those comments, leaving behind nothing.

He has turned the doubters into believers and is already seen as a fan favourite. The England international’s performance against Leicester City solidified the trust of the Gunners faithful on their brand-new goalkeeper.

The moment of the match came in the 42nd minute, when the young shot-stopper parried James Maddison’s free-kick onto the crossbar.



But what was more impressive is that Ramsdale didn’t lose his composure after that. He denied a clear tap in from Jonny Evans from point blank range.

Despite getting a bit of luck due to the spin of the ball, the former Sheffield United man deserved every bit of credit for his heroic save. The only thing missing was a cape.

Aaron Ramsdale made more saves against Leicester than any other goalkeeper has in an away game in the Premier League this season (8).

He deserves every bit of credit he has received until now. It’s never easy when you join a club, and the fans are against the move.

However, his inner motivation to surge above those comments was always higher and louder. He has already said that his goal is to be a starter for England in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal board backed Mikel Arteta at the beginning of the new season after poor results. He’s doing a great job now – team back at very good level. ⚪️🔴 #AFC …and new signings by Edu performing so well, no more criticism for £30m goalkeeper Ramsdale who was incredible today. pic.twitter.com/po2u6BEfYQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2021

But manager Mikel Arteta was quick to point out that the goalkeeper needs to “keep his feet on the earth.”

“I think when you dream big, it is always positive,” said the Spaniard.

“Keep your feet in the earth, there are people who make those decisions, but he needs to be doing what he’s doing every day.

The former Arsenal captain continued, “Train the way he trains, look after himself the way he does, have that mentality he has, and good performances. The rest will come.”

The last sentence needs more spotlight. “The rest will come.”

Ramsdale has made Arsenal fans dreaming of big things.

He has made himself the very fabric of Arsenal Football Club. And as Arsene Wenger said, “We don’t buy superstars, we make them.” That certainly sounds appropriate here.

Yash Bisht

