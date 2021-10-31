Why are Arsenal spending £30m on a backup keeper? They said….

Money spent on Ramsdale is proving to be a bargain
When Aaron Ramsdale was being linked to a move to Arsenal, there was massive outcry on all social media platforms.
The fans begged their club to not pursue the deal for a 23-year-old goalkeeper, who had been relegated from the Premier League twice.
They didn’t want a keeper who had one of the worst stats in the league. They didn’t want the club to spend £30m on a shot-stopper who would start as a second choice. They didn’t want Arsenal to spend such a massive fee when there were other, more important positions, which needed investment.
Since Aaron Ramsdale came into the team only Chelsea (2) and Man City (3) have conceded fewer goals than Arsenal (4).
And just like a storm, Ramsdale has run over those comments, leaving behind nothing.
He has turned the doubters into believers and is already seen as a fan favourite. The England international’s performance against Leicester City solidified the trust of the Gunners faithful on their brand-new goalkeeper.
The moment of the match came in the 42nd minute, when the young shot-stopper parried James Maddison’s free-kick onto the crossbar.
Arsenal should spend £30m on back-ups more often. @AaronRamsdale98 WOW. 😍
But what was more impressive is that Ramsdale didn’t lose his composure after that. He denied a clear tap in from Jonny Evans from point blank range.
Despite getting a bit of luck due to the spin of the ball, the former Sheffield United man deserved every bit of credit for his heroic save. The only thing missing was a cape.
Aaron Ramsdale made more saves against Leicester than any other goalkeeper has in an away game in the Premier League this season (8).
He deserves every bit of credit he has received until now. It’s never easy when you join a club, and the fans are against the move.
However, his inner motivation to surge above those comments was always higher and louder. He has already said that his goal is to be a starter for England in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Arsenal board backed Mikel Arteta at the beginning of the new season after poor results. He’s doing a great job now – team back at very good level. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
…and new signings by Edu performing so well, no more criticism for £30m goalkeeper Ramsdale who was incredible today. pic.twitter.com/po2u6BEfYQ
But manager Mikel Arteta was quick to point out that the goalkeeper needs to “keep his feet on the earth.”
“I think when you dream big, it is always positive,” said the Spaniard.
“Keep your feet in the earth, there are people who make those decisions, but he needs to be doing what he’s doing every day.
The former Arsenal captain continued, “Train the way he trains, look after himself the way he does, have that mentality he has, and good performances. The rest will come.”
The last sentence needs more spotlight. “The rest will come.”
Ramsdale has made Arsenal fans dreaming of big things.
He has made himself the very fabric of Arsenal Football Club. And as Arsene Wenger said, “We don’t buy superstars, we make them.” That certainly sounds appropriate here.
No need to rub it in. He is our goal keeper. I was one to seriously doubt the time and energy wasted on signing him because I thought we had bigger problems to fix. But what can you say? Buy of the season? And then again, should we be surprised? The practice he has been getting over the past two seasons is the ultimate test. Ramsdale deserves every reward. For his and Arsenal’s fortune’s may it continue.
Well put joe
Is yash saying he knew that Ramsdale would be as good as he’s been I watched him the last 2 seasons and quite frankly he looked awful,always a good stopper but mistake ridden from what I watched ,obviously now playing with better players and having more cover as made him shine .
Dan kit ” and quite frankly he looked awful,always a good stopper but mistake ridden from ” are you sure you are not talking about Leno Dan. . But I have to agree with you, nobody can say he knows Ramsdale would be an instant success.
What I said the day we signed him.
“Not sure why I saw some say he was the reason Sheffield went down, he won player of the season for them.
He will be better on the ball than Leno and at crosses which I know concerns a lot of people with Leno. Shot stopping in general isn’t bad either. 23, fills a HG slot nothing to hate. Time will tell if he is outright number 1 material but certainly not a huge amount of difference between him and Martinez especially on the 2 traits people liked with Martinez vs Leno namely distribution/cross claiming.”
Probably would of been better saying command of the area than cross claiming but whatever.
No one expected him to win people over quite in the way he has but pretending he was awful or that nobody saw him being good is an outright lie. He won player of the season for his club last year and was already in the England set-up and very highly spoken of in those circles. Certainly there were some of us that were quite happy with his signing.
Ramsdale has been a breath of fresh air. Always knew he was a solid gk, just needed better players around him as compared to what he had at Bournemouth and Sheffield.
Its so good to watch the team this days and be so confident we have a keeper that is ready to shut strikers put.
Almost like what Chelsea have with Mendy. Ramsdale still has a lot of room for improvement. Seems a humble lad
Shut strikers out*
Nice write-up. I hope when he makes mistakes, we won’t immediately start condemning him and make him feel worthless.
Arsenal fans have done that over the years and many of our once good players have fallen away after criticism despite starting of very well
You mean Abit like when that happened to Leno
So true Wale, this is why I have also felt Leno has been wrongly done by. The spotlight was always on him regardless of how crappy the rest of the team including the manager had been.
A R wasn’t bought in to be “back up” ( and not being wise after the event – said this at the time).
As is now patently obvious M A / Edu saw a number of character traits that Aaron possesses that were lacing in Leno , and indeed throughout the side.
Ramsdale CHARACTER, PERSONALITY & CONFIDENCE were the icing on the cake to him being a very good goalkeeper, possessing excellent distribution and already being a very good professional at such a young age.
24 M and rising – far too much came the cry.
His value has increased already !
As with the entire process, thought needed to be given to each phase as to exactly where we were / are.
The 2 x 8th finishes under M A was always far too simplistic to trot out.
Remember “You can’t polish a turd”.
The turd has now been flushed.
We are seeing the germs of an Arteta side, which surely MOST would agree looks promising.
A long way to go, and much to do – but at LONG LAST issues are being addressed and we are adding forward.
On to Watford at home.
Yours, An opinionated old git.
Amongst other grammatical cock ups, just to correct “adding forward” to “edging forward”.
Far better on the laptop than these bloody mobile phones !
Friday night only 4x releases from ramsdale went astray. Knows when to start at the back, excellent in the loooong ball into the mide or getting the front to start to move. Brilliant.
and some wanted Brendon to replace Mikel
Some wanted Leno over Ramsdale
Some wanted Ozil to play so that ESR never got a chance
Some wanted Willock to stay so that Sambi would not be here
Some wanted Kolasinac so that Nuno would not be here
Some wanted Bellerin to stay so that we would not have Tomiyasu here
Some wanted Saliba to stay so that he never gets top flight experience and flops at a young age.
Some wanted Guendozi to stay so that he can cause nuisances out here rather than going on loan and getting better
Glad that Mikel stood his ground and done whats best for us and our beloved club. He proved all the haters wrong yet again.
Cringe
LC let’s wait till the end of the season to see if Arteta really proved us all wrong, there’s still a long way to go
AJ
Ramsdale was an Arteta pick not Edu. Edu was bringing in Kia Joorabchan GK called Neto of Barcelona Edu also wanted to buy Coutinho and Arteta said no.
Havyn I’m sure you have more inside source and more information than Fabrizio Romano so I would believe you and not him.
Hi Havyn.
My post stated”MA / Edu”.
So yes Ramsdale had Arteta written all over it ( a la Ben White) – great management eh), but transfers are a multi- faceted activity so simply cited both M A / Edu as a team.
His distributions and passing accuracy surprised me
I believe Leno’s abilities aren’t far behind though. Leno just fell into a comfort zone, because there was no strong GK competition after Martinez left
If Leno leaves, we could be back to square one. Ramsdale could regress because of no strong competition, like what happened to Tierney when he was the only specialist LB in the squad
Ramsdale deserves all the credit he has been given, and so far it looks like a fantastic addition.
But honestly, it only takes 2-3 mistakes at the wrong time to change the picture, so let’s not go over the top just yet.
‘and new signings by Edu performing so well, no more criticism for £30m goalkeeper Ramsdale who was incredible today’. But some were saying yesterday that it was Arteta who pushed for Ramsdale not Edu. Anyways I’m loving our defense and long may it continue.
I don’t care whose idea it was. Ramsdale was an EPL goalkeeper unlike the poor so and so, Runarsson who was out of his depth as a no2. That was a poor decision by someone.
As an aside I was sorry to read that Kieron Dyer needs a liver transplant.
I think it was only reasonable to question £30 million on Ramsdale and £50 million on White at the least
I don’t think that’s a bad thing to question or even criticize that
That said im so happy i was wrong about that. Ramsdale has been wonderful
You are absolutely right.
Moreover it’s still early days, we all wish him well and all, but let’s take it a bit easy with the over the top praises.