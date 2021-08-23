Why are Arsenal thowing another season down the drain?

Another demoralizing performance against Chelsea and I’m disappointed, but not really angry. On that pitch we saw the difference between ambition and what the Kroenkes called “be excited”.

We’ve spent 130 million and our squad doesn’t look any better that it did last season. Chelsea spent 97 million on 1 player and he immediately made the difference.

I’m sure all the missing players would be put as an excuse, but honestly would White handle Lukaku better than Mari? Would Laca have made a difference up top? We lack ideas how to attack or to defend for that matter.

The goals we conceded were too easy. It’s a joke how easy Chelsea had it on our left hand side, where Tierney was always missing. Is he really so bad or are those the managers instructions, because we lack players up front who can create a threat?

And why don’t we ever learn our lesson? If I was Arteta seing how much trouble Tierney has, why doesn’t he pull Xhaka and Saka and ask them to help him? What’s he even doing on the touchline?

What is our style, our identity? It’s been 18 months and I think we are actually worse than where Emery was and this is our highest ever spending and if rumours are to be believed, we’re not done yet.

Seeing how not one of 5 players we’ve signed with 130 million is a definite improvement on our side I’m worried. The results on the pitch are a reflection of how our club is ran. Even when the idea for something is good on paper, the execution is wrong.

First we wanted a young coach but made a mistake with Arteta, now we’re backing him, but with the wrong players. We are told youth is the future and I agree, but too much lies on their shoulders. Smith-Rowe and Saka were poor. Love em both, but they shouldn’t be carrying such a burden. Mason Mount is surrounded by quality players at Chelsea, but there is also a style of play which is clear, and it looks like players understand Tuchel’s instructions.

I’m struggling to see what our style is? Even Wengers famous “go out and express yourselves” would do better now. 10 years ago we didn’t compete for the title, but at least we played some really good football. Now there’s nothing to be positive about, apart from having a few good young players. Lokonga for example, looks good, but there’s only so much you can do with Xhaka as your partner.

And Granit was our captain. It’s like Arteta wants to be sacked. A player who wanted to leave, flipped off the fans and isn’t good enough for the club is the “leader” of this side?

I am disappointed that we lost, but I’m not angry. It’s hard to be when it’s so predictable what will happen. Not one fan I talked to before the game thought we had any chance to pick up even 1 point. Right now if I’m a PL manager I’m looking at 3 easy points against Arsenal.

I just wonder why nobody at Arsenal could forsee that? Why are we throwing another season down the drain? I thought Arteta will be sacked by Christmas, but at this point I’ll be surprised if he survives the end of October.

We’re getting destroyed at City. I know anything in football is possible, but I wonder with potentially 0 goals scored and 0 points what the mood will be after the international break?

I don’t think we’ll sack Arteta until he gets a run with the players fully back, but honestly that’s just wasting time and money. Cheap things almost always get more expensive at the end. We went cheap when we signed Arteta and now we’re trying to splash immense money to fix the problem, but we should start at the right place.

Even if we can’t get Conte, we should at least be trying. If you are willing to watch more of this, strap your seatbelts tight, because the season may have just started, but the worse is yet to come.