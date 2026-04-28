Why are Gooners not more excited about the Champions League?

Sometimes sport can reflect society. For years, online content creators have existed, educated that the fastest ways to gain views are by who can shout the loudest and how many swear words they can muster.

Yet I have seen a change this season where what was once banter has become spiteful.

The Gunners are in the semi-final of the Champions League. How many clubs have been in that position where there has been this level of frustration?

At a time when supporters should be dreaming of something special, why does it feel like our two legs with Atletico Madrid have become an afterthought?

Why So Much Misery?

Have Gooners listened to so much mockery from their peers that they have allowed that to dictate their own point of view?

Has the new format and the luck of the draw ruined imaginations?

Or has it been realised that the fastest way to grow a channel on YouTube is by belittling the club you claim to love?

In the annals of time, have you ever found so many fans of a team so miserable about being two games away from dining at the head of UEFA’s table?

You can see why rivals think we are an unbearable bunch.

We are so close to going to Budapest, yet some seem more preoccupied with the tactics we have used en route.

How entitled is that?

It is a human reaction to be so nervous when you are close to something special.

But what if…

What If Arsenal Make History?

What if we get over the line in Hungary?

The players will become immortal, legends whose names live forever.

I wish I could promise every reader that the next month does not end in heartbreak, that we are not setting ourselves up for a fall.

Yet this is the journey you agree to when you choose to follow a team.

Winning is not guaranteed; you have no defined right to anything.

Who knows how long it will be until our next opportunity to reach Europe’s biggest stage?

If you cannot enjoy the semi-final of the Champions League, then the world has broken you.

Because it might not get any bigger than this.