Why are so many real Arsenal fans having problems getting tickets this season?

Arsenal at risk of losing genuine members!

In a season we have so much to smile about, there is one thing I am disappointed in where Arsenal as a club are concerned this season, and it is with their ticket sales process!

I know I have written an article on this previously but I will continue to do so until something is changed because for Arsenal fans who are genuine members the way Arsenal go about their ticket sales, especially this season, cannot continue!!

If you are a season ticket holder, you are golden because you can get anything you want but if for some reason you cannot afford a season ticket or are still on the waiting list or you are a Silver, Red, Disabled or even a Cannon/Junior Gunners member, getting tickets has been a struggle.

I know a number of fans that have struggled for each and every ticket sales window to get tickets for themselves and their loved ones this season despite being online early, which is such a shame because they have in turn been left disappointed as they are unable to see their beloved Arsenal live.

I have never known the Arsenal ticket sales process to be this bad in terms of being able to purchase them, of course as I have said before, I am pleased the team is doing so well and that is why the demand so high, but in actual fact how many of the tickets that Arsenal have sold have actually gone to legit customers and legit fans and members?

And how many of those customers that have purchased the tickets will actually physically attend the games they have bought the tickets to?

As Arsenal have repeatedly said this season, they will not hesitate to cancel memberships if they find any member ticket touting, however it seems as though they haven’t cancelled any memberships because there is still a lot of ticket touting going on!

Tickets, especially for the Wolves game, are being sold on websites other than the Arsenal Box Office, where prices are starting from £1000 and it has been bought to my attention that there are some being sold for in and around £53,000.

Now we know there are some fans who can afford it and who will pay this to attend the final game of the season that could see us life the Premier League trophy but for those people that think it is genuine could actually be scammed out of thousands of pounds and be left ticketless too. This is just not acceptable!!!

And for those real and genuine fans and members who have tried without success to get tickets for the genuine fact that they want to watch their team play football this season, it is so disappointing and frustrating because Arsenal do not seem to be doing enough to stop these fake ticket touts!

I have also come across a number of fans in chats online or face to face who have said they are thinking of giving up and cancelling their own memberships beased on the pure fact that they have been unable to get tickets on the Arsenal online box office for the whole of this season!

So, Arsenal, if you are reading, pull your finger out and stop these touts and give fair sales to genuine Arsenal members please because if the team continue to be successful and we hope they do, I guarantee a number of genuine members will not want to go through another few seasons having failed to purchase tickets to see their beloved team even if they are going through the legit way that Arsenal are telling fans to do so!

How many of you Gooners have been left disappointed by not being able to get tickets for Arsenal this season despite being members?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_