Why are the Arsenal Women strikers “not yet clicking” in front of goal?

In their pursuit of reclaiming the WSL Champions title, Arsenal Women entered the season with high hopes, aiming to win the title that has eluded them for the last 5 years. Unfortunately, a rocky start saw them lose 1-0 to Liverpool and draw 2-2 with Manchester United. However, recent victories of 2-1 against Aston Villa and Bristol City hint at a potential turnaround.

While it’s evident that defensive concerns persist, it’s equally important to address the team’s goal-scoring performance. Last season, Alessia Russo had 10 goals in 20 league games, Caitlin Foord had 6 goals in 19 games, Stina Blackstenius had 8 goals in 22 games, Cloe Lacasse had 22 goals in 15 games, and we expected Beth Mead (who had 3 goals in 7 games before injury) and Vivianne Miedema (who had 4 goals in 8 games before injury) to have mouth-watering stats in front of goal.

These statistics underscore the abundant attacking talent at Jonas Eidevall’s disposal. However, there seems to be a disconnect in execution. For instance, in their recent match against Liverpool, Arsenal had 17 attempts on goal, with only 4 on target, as opposed to Liverpool’s 6 attempts with 3 on target. This discrepancy suggests that the Gunners could have capitalized more effectively.

A similar scenario unfolded against Bristol City, where Arsenal’s Expected Goals (xG) of 1.51 contrasted with City’s 0.13, yet Arsenal managed only two goals, relying on Katie McCabe’s contribution. Eidevall acknowledged this issue, emphasizing the need for improved finishing in front of goal. He said: “I think the way that we played offensively, a very varied approach, was very good. We had many options throughout the pitch to attack them.

“Execution on the goalscoring opportunities is not yet clicking. We had enough chances to score more goals today and did not take them. We have to improve on this.

“We are finding ways to beat it and create chances, forming those relationships that we need to have to work together to get better at solving it. We now need to keep working on taking the chances when we get them.”

Following the 2-1 win over Bristol City, Eidevall highlighted the team’s offensive potential but noted the need for better conversion rates. He emphasized the importance of converting chances and strengthening partnerships on the field.

During the international break, the Gunner women have an opportunity to regroup and return with renewed vigor. Eidevall must also continue to refine his attacking formation, especially with Mead and Miedema working towards peak match fitness. This cohesion will be pivotal in unlocking the team’s true goal-scoring potential upon their return to club football, and start giving Arsenal the big wins that we were expecting to see this season.

Michelle Maxwell

