Why are the pundits writing Arsenal off after just one defeat?

When will Arsenal get praised?

Over the years it is clear that Arsenal is no longer seen as a top club.

Of course, we do not really deserve too much praise given our form over the years, but hopefully the tides are turning and that will change, yet you cannot deny that we are still a top club and we still deserve a little bit of respect, especially when we win and are doing well.

More often than not when we thrive, it is very rare that people praise us but when we lose people are quick to say, ‘this is Arsenal, it was bound to happen’ and ‘Arsenal will struggle to get into the top four’ even if we are winning and doing well and nobody else is!

We have so far this season lost just one game, and people have been quick to throw their toys out of the pram about how Arsenal are not good enough because they finally lost to Manchester United, even though they were the last team to have a 100% record. And yes, I know it was only six games in, but points are points and those five previous wins may do a lot come the end of the season.

Yet when Manchester United and Liverpool have worse starts then we do, they are still considered a top team who will make the top four and are constantly praised regardless of results!

“I’m not going to say who is going to win, and who is second and that. But for me, the top four teams in the league this year, when I look at the squads, I think Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and, Chelsea,” Jermain Defoe said.

Why is this the case all of the time? Why can people just not praise us for winning and for what the club is becoming? Why is it so hard? I know we have a lot of work to do but we are on the road to doing it so why can this not be seen?

Gary Neville said: “I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top three. Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United [to battle for fourth].

But then again, I would rather they don’t praise us and let us get on with things and keep winning and proving people wrong, than being in the spotlight and having people constantly praise us and by praising us curse us into losing our momentum, which in turn will mean losing games and points.

So as annoying as it is, let the haters hate, because they will never change, meanwhile we can hopefully keep going about our business quietly.

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

