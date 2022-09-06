Why are the pundits writing Arsenal off after just one defeat?

When will Arsenal get praised?
Over the years it is clear that Arsenal is no longer seen as a top club.
Of course, we do not really deserve too much praise given our form over the years, but hopefully the tides are turning and that will change, yet you cannot deny that we are still a top club and we still deserve a little bit of respect, especially when we win and are doing well.
More often than not when we thrive, it is very rare that people praise us but when we lose people are quick to say, ‘this is Arsenal, it was bound to happen’ and ‘Arsenal will struggle to get into the top four’ even if we are winning and doing well and nobody else is!
We have so far this season lost just one game, and people have been quick to throw their toys out of the pram about how Arsenal are not good enough because they finally lost to Manchester United, even though they were the last team to have a 100% record. And yes, I know it was only six games in, but points are points and those five previous wins may do a lot come the end of the season.
Yet when Manchester United and Liverpool have worse starts then we do, they are still considered a top team who will make the top four and are constantly praised regardless of results!
“I’m not going to say who is going to win, and who is second and that. But for me, the top four teams in the league this year, when I look at the squads, I think Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and, Chelsea,” Jermain Defoe said.
Why is this the case all of the time? Why can people just not praise us for winning and for what the club is becoming? Why is it so hard? I know we have a lot of work to do but we are on the road to doing it so why can this not be seen?
Gary Neville said: “I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top three. Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United [to battle for fourth].
But then again, I would rather they don’t praise us and let us get on with things and keep winning and proving people wrong, than being in the spotlight and having people constantly praise us and by praising us curse us into losing our momentum, which in turn will mean losing games and points.
So as annoying as it is, let the haters hate, because they will never change, meanwhile we can hopefully keep going about our business quietly.
Heres hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Shenel it was a frustrating day but do we really care what other outsiders think about our chance..not really
We as arsenal fans opinions only count so booo to think we are already written off and now let the team and fans show them come the end of the season who was wrong
I have every faith in the team we will get it right and end up top 4
Maybe because they saw Arsenal still having an inferiority complex at Old Trafford. Arsenal have the most losses there, as compared to other teams
I don’t think we’ll become an EPL winner until we start dominating the Manchester teams again
To answer the question in the title, it’s because they’ve seen the same story play itself out for a long time season after season.
We go on a great run, we look high on confidence and then we get to a “big” game and we throw it away. If we can’t do it when on a highly motivated, solid run then when can we?
It’s the manager/teams job to shut them up and change that perspective that most have of AFC.
It’s simple
We have seen this movie so many times and the most recently last season, it’s not rocket science
For many years now When ever you think an arsenal team is on the verge of making something great they fail
From recent momories it’s clear when people are not putting faith in us
Just like the first comments said, we shouldn’t be worried about what other people think about us.
But let ask ourselves, are they really far from the truth.
We have potentials and we are getting closer to be competitive again but it’s too early to declare anything.
Let not act like this is the first time we have been challenging to be in top4 and we ended up being out of it for the last 6 to 7 years spending more than have a billions in that period. Out of the top 6 we are only the team not to be in top4 in the same period. We have even went on a more impressive spell than this and nothing in the end.
I remember how we used to collapse after being at the top for half of the season in Wenger late years. Emery also went 22 games unbeaten which is unbelievable achievement considering most of the fans never rated the team then.
So they are not entirely wrong to write us off.
The potential of this team is what makes it exciting, as in fairness they are yet to achieve anything remarkable.
I want to see how Arsenal will bounce back from that loss at the old toilet. It still pains we did not get a point there. If we can keep winning games as we did with the first five games, we may surprise the soccer world at the end of the season. Let us ignore all those biased talking heads – most of them were not great as players.