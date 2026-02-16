Why are Wolves v Arsenal the only Premier League game this week?

Arsenal take on Wolves on Wednesday in a Premier League fixture that stands as the only top-flight match scheduled for this week. Wolves have been struggling for consistency, and many observers anticipate an away victory. Should Arsenal secure all three points, they would move seven points clear of Manchester City, strengthening their position in the title race.

The Gunners’ recent draw at Brentford in their last league outing remains a disappointment that they will be eager to put behind them swiftly. One effective response would be a convincing performance against Wolves, restoring momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign. While most supporters expect Arsenal to prevail, some may be surprised to see the two sides meeting in midweek, given the absence of other Premier League fixtures.

Why Is the Match Being Played Now

No league games were initially planned for this week, as clubs could have been involved in Champions League play-off commitments. As a result, the scheduling of this particular encounter has prompted questions. Arsenal have not missed any league fixtures this season, which makes the timing of the match appear unusual at first glance.

According to Talk Sport, the fixture was originally set for 21 March. However, Arsenal’s progression to the final of the Carabao Cup on that same date necessitated a change. With a domestic cup final taking precedence, the Premier League meeting had to be rearranged.

Rescheduled Due to Cup Commitments

The match has therefore been brought forward and will now take place on 18 February. This adjustment ensures that Arsenal can fulfil both their league and cup obligations without congestion later in the season. While the rescheduling may have caused minor confusion among supporters, it reflects the broader demands placed on clubs competing on multiple fronts.

