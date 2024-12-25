Why aren’t Arsenal sending the injured Raheem Sterling back to Chelsea?

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal were keen on recruiting a dynamic winger.

The search for a versatile winger who could join and give either Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli a run for their money was almost fruitless. In the end, Raheem Sterling was captured on a loan deal.

The hope was that with a fresh start, the Englishman could rediscover his magic, and give Arsenal what they were yearning for on the wings when either Martinelli or Saka wasn’t available.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. So far, Sterling has yet to impress at the Emirates Stadium. In fact, the way coach Mikel Arteta has ignored him at times when he needs a game-changer, someone who can be introduced and give defenders nightmares, suggests a lack of trust. The ex-Manchester City star has only made 11 appearances, playing just 426 minutes across those games, which shows what a peripheral role he’s had at Arsenal.

Notably, as you read this, the 30-year-old is injured and will be out for a while. “He’s going to be out for weeks. He needs some further testing tomorrow to understand the extent of the injury. It’s his knee, and we have to wait another 24 hours, but unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a while,” said Arteta.

For some, it would be wise if Arsenal ended that loan deal this January, send Sterling back to Stamford Bridge and looking to sign that winger Arteta wanted in the summer.

However, if you thought Sterling would leave in the winter, think again. TBR Football claims the Gunners have no interest in cutting the Englishman’s loan deal short in January, even if he faces a few weeks on the sidelines.

I guess Arteta still thinks the Chelsea man has something to offer in the title race. Though not featuring prominently, he could be doing something great behind the scenes that the club doesn’t think it is wise to let him go.

I personally can’t see the point of keeping him at Asenal. What do you think?

Peter Rix

