Arsenal has opted to pursue Viktor Gyokeres rather than Benjamin Sesko, having finally concluded their search for a striker. The club had been engaged in discussions with Sporting Club and RB Leipzig regarding the signatures of both players as they seek to strengthen that area of their squad.

The Gunners require a new striker to bolster their team and improve it significantly. Adding a forward will make their squad considerably stronger than it currently is, which is why they targeted one of these two highly regarded players.

After several weeks of negotiations, it appears that a deal for Gyokeres is the most favourable option for Arsenal, and the club could finalise an agreement to sign him in the coming days. Nevertheless, having pursued Sesko for a year, there must be a reason behind their decision to move on from the Slovenian forward.

Negotiation Difficulties and Valuation Differences

A report in The Independent states that Arsenal and Leipzig were at least ten million euros apart in their valuation of Sesko. Additionally, the Gunners were not progressing in talks over personal terms with the player, which ultimately led them to withdraw from negotiations.

Both Sesko and Gyokeres are talented players, so either would represent a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. The club’s focus now appears to be on securing Gyokeres, who is expected to enhance their attacking options significantly.

Looking Forward to Strengthening the Squad

Arsenal’s decision to move forward with Gyokeres reflects their intent to address their striking needs promptly. With the potential signing imminent, fans will be eager to see how the new recruit contributes to the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

