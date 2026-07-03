Why Arsenal allowed top midfielder to join their rivals

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali since the January transfer window; however, the Italian midfielder is heading towards Tottenham Hotspur instead.

It comes as a surprise that Spurs could edge ahead of Arsenal in the race for a high-profile signing, although the Gunners are understood to have stepped back from the deal for financial reasons.

Tonali has been regarded as one of the leading midfielders for several years and has played a major role in elevating Newcastle United’s performances since his arrival at the club.

There were earlier suggestions in January that Arsenal were offered the opportunity to pursue a deal for the midfielder, but the timing of the window made negotiations difficult, and he ultimately remained at Newcastle.

Tottenham move ahead in race

This summer presented another opportunity for clubs to revisit the situation, but as reported by Football365, Tottenham are now set to acquire his signature.

The report suggests Arsenal chose not to continue pursuing the deal due to the overall financial package involved, rather than the transfer fee alone.

While Arsenal may have been willing to consider the valuation placed on Tonali, additional costs such as agent fees, commissions, and signing-on bonuses reportedly made the deal less attractive from their perspective.

Arsenal’s stance on transfer strategy

Tottenham are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase following a difficult campaign, while Arsenal are viewed as a more stable side with a clearer long-term structure and sporting direction.

As a result, Arsenal are believed to be more cautious about entering bidding battles that require exceeding their internal wage and financial frameworks.

The club philosophy remains focused on sustainable squad building rather than overextending financially for individual targets, even when the player involved is considered among the best in his position.