Why Arsenal are super-hot favourites to win at Watford (Form Guide)

After Arsenal’s abysmal January where the Gunners didn’t win one game, and threw away a couple of League points in the home game against Burnley, they went off for their midwinter break in Dubai and came back refreshed and rejuvenated.

Since then they have been slowly but surely closing in on the Top Four with consecutive wins against Wolves, Brentford and another heart stopping win over Wolves.

But now Arsenal can’t rest on their laurels and have to continue collecting the points on the board, starting with this Sunday’s trip to Watford. The Hornets are second bottom in the table and likely one of the faves to go down, which is unsurprising considering they have won just once in the last 15 games, away at Aston Villa.

Their home form is worse. They crazily destroyed Man United 4-1 back in November, and have lost all seven games at Vicarage Road since. Here is their last six home games…



To be fair though, Arsenal may be formidable at the Emirates, but their away form has been erratic on the road, with 5 wins and 5 defeats this season, and one draw. But 3 of those were in our last 3 matches so you could say we have hit some away form…



So, really, this is an absolute must-win game for Arsenal, and the pressure must be on to not be complacent and expect Watford to roll over. Things rarely turn out like that this season as we have all seen lately…

