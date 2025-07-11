Why Arsenal Are Unlikely to Back Out of Transfer Talks to Sign Goal Machine

Viktor Gyökeres has edged ahead of Benjamin Šeško to become Arsenal’s preferred striker target this summer.

One of the main issues that held Arsenal back last season was the lack of a consistent goal scorer, someone capable of turning a game with just a single chance.

Gyökeres vs Šeško

In their bid to address that problem, Arsenal identified both Šeško and Gyökeres as potential signings. While Šeško recorded 21 goals in 45 appearances, Gyökeres delivered an astonishing 54 goals in 52 games.

Initially, Arsenal favoured Šeško, but talks with RB Leipzig quickly became complicated due to the German side’s high demands. That shifted Arsenal’s attention toward Gyökeres, who has made it clear he wants to join.

The Swedish striker challenged Sporting CP to honour a gentleman’s agreement and facilitate his move to North London. Personal terms are not believed to be an issue, but the transfer fee remains a key stumbling block.

Arsenal pushing ahead despite fee gap

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Arsenal have no intention of backing out. In fact, the club are encouraged by the player’s passion and drive to make the move happen.

“Talks are continuing between Arsenal and Sporting over their striker Viktor Gyökeres,” Sheth said. “There is a gap in valuation, that remains, with Sporting thought to want £69 million including add-ons. It’s thought that how much of that fee will be guaranteed up front will be key to getting this deal done.

“Arsenal are thought to be encouraged and impressed by Gyökeres’ desire to want to come to Arsenal. That is where he sees his future career.”

A striker who bleeds for the badge

Gyökeres’ determination is reportedly so strong that he has agreed to take a pay cut, ended a relationship, and made it clear he wants nothing more to do with Sporting.

Gooners should get behind a player who is so committed to the cause. That kind of hunger, drive and willingness to fight for the shirt is rare and shouldn’t be underestimated.

