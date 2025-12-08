Why Arsenal can be confident about their title challenge getting back on track

Arsenal’s title bid has encountered notable difficulties in recent weeks, with their lead over Manchester City reduced to just two points. The Gunners have worked tirelessly to establish themselves as the most consistent side in the league this season, yet the pressure of expectations has begun to weigh heavily. Mikel Arteta continues to push his squad to remain focused and confident, emphasising the belief that this could be the campaign in which they become both domestic and European champions. This is far from straightforward for a manager who has invested considerable effort into keeping his team competitive for a fourth successive season.

Arsenal Managing Increasing Pressure

The challenges ahead remain significant, with more demanding fixtures still to come. This season is shaping up to be a sustained examination of Arsenal’s resilience, and success will only be achieved if they can navigate these tests effectively. Under Arteta’s guidance, the team have earned a reputation as one of the most admired in the league, a status grounded in their tactical organisation, consistency and willingness to fight for results. As the campaign progresses, the Gunners continue to display the qualities required of champions, maintaining strong performances even when faced with adversity.

Opportunity to Regain Momentum

There is optimism within the club that the most difficult phase of the season may now be behind them. As reported by Standard Sport, Arsenal have just completed a demanding run of fixtures, and their upcoming league matches appear far more favourable. Their next three opponents will be Wolves, Everton and Brighton, and these fixtures present a valuable opportunity to regain momentum. Each of these matches is one they will expect to win, and securing positive results would allow Arsenal to restore confidence while strengthening their title push. With the race at the top tightening, capitalising on this run is essential. If the Gunners can string together a series of strong performances, they will be well placed to reassert their authority in the title chase and shape the trajectory of the remainder of their season.