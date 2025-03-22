Why Arsenal can beat Real Madrid to sign coveted midfielder

Arsenal and Real Madrid are currently in a fierce battle for the signature of Martin Zubimendi, with the Spanish midfielder continuing to showcase exceptional form. Zubimendi has consistently been one of the standout players in Europe over the past few seasons, and his performances have garnered attention from some of the continent’s top clubs. Last summer, he came close to joining Liverpool, but the deal did not materialise. Despite Liverpool still showing interest, they now face stiff competition from Arsenal, who have become serious contenders for the Real Sociedad star.

Arsenal’s relationship with Real Sociedad could play a crucial role in their pursuit of Zubimendi. The Gunners already have a successful history with the Spanish club, having secured Mikel Merino’s services last season. This established connection could give Arsenal an edge in negotiations, and Zubimendi might now be looking at the Gunners as a potential next step in his career. However, he has other suitors to consider, with Real Madrid also in the race to sign him.

In January, Arsenal initiated talks to gain an early advantage over other interested clubs. These discussions have continued in the following months, and the Gunners now seem to be in a favourable position. A report from Sport Witness claims that Mikel Arteta’s side has made significant progress in their negotiations, giving them a major advantage over other clubs, including Real Madrid. This progress indicates that Arsenal is serious about securing Zubimendi’s signature and is working hard to ensure that they land the highly sought-after midfielder.

Zubimendi is a highly talented player, known for his exceptional vision, passing range, and ability to control the tempo of the game. Adding him to their squad would provide Arsenal with even greater strength and depth in midfield, an area that has been a key focus for Mikel Arteta as he continues to build a competitive team for the future. The addition of a player like Zubimendi could enhance Arsenal’s chances of success in both domestic and European competitions.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the competition for Zubimendi’s signature is expected to intensify. However, Arsenal remains hopeful that their ongoing talks will give them the upper hand in this race, and the club will be eager to add him to their ranks for the 2025-2026 season.

