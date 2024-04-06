Why Arsenal can not expect an easy ride at Brighton today?

Arsenal vs. Brighton is one of the weekend’s crucial games, but why? It’s a game with a significant stake in the title chase. An Arsenal win keeps them in the title fight, while a draw or a Brighton win would see the Gunners lose their grip in the title race.

That being said, our Gunners will face a difficult task in leaving the Amex Stadium victorious. The Seagulls have always been a difficult opponent for Arsenal; the 2-0 victory over them last December was only the club’s second in their last five meetings. Aside from that, there’s an interesting tidbit about Brighton’s home record in the league: they’ve only lost once this season, which was on August 26th, to West Ham 3-1.

This incredible home record may present a challenge to our Gunners, but they have shown this week that they are prepared to deal with any obstacle.

Our Gunners ended Manchester City’s 57-game goal-scoring streak at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday when they drew 0-0. Then, in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Luton, our Gunners ended their 18-game goal-scoring streak.

As a result, I doubt Brighton’s record will hold back our Gunners. Arsenal are presently second in the league standings, with 68 points after 30 games. They’re two points behind league leader Liverpool, and we can only hope that they keep winning while the Reds drop points.

Every game for Arsenal now until the end of the season is a final, and in finals, a team must stand up and give their all to win.

Unbeaten record or not, our Gunners must demolish Brighton at the Amex Stadium and keep up our title challenge! COYG!

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.