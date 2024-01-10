Why Arsenal cannot sign Ajax teenager this month

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Ajax star Jorrel Hato, but the Gunners won’t be able to include him in their squad during the current transfer window.

The young talent has emerged as a key player for the struggling Dutch side this season, attracting interest from various European clubs. Arsenal is among the teams monitoring his progress, viewing him as a promising addition to their squad.

Despite their interest, Arsenal faces a limitation in signing Hato this month. The Sun reports that Brexit rules mandate a waiting period until the player turns 18. Consequently, the Gunners will likely have to postpone any potential signing until the summer transfer window when Hato reaches the required age.

Hato may also not want to leave Ajax now, knowing he has so much potential and could improve if he spends more time with them.

So we have to take our time and continue to follow him while planning to snap him up in the summer if he continues to do well for Ajax.

For now, we need to focus on the players who can join us and make an impact in the second half of the term.

