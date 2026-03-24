Why Arsenal could lose more matches this season

Arsenal understand that losing matches is part of football, yet the sides that consistently secure silverware are those that minimise defeats, and the Gunners must now demonstrate that they can maintain that standard.

Their loss in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City marked the end of one of the four trophies they had been targeting this season. It was a disappointing outcome, particularly given the expectations surrounding the team and their strong performances leading up to the final.

Strong Season Still Intact

Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to remain competitive across all competitions. They have reached the latter stages of multiple tournaments and still have a realistic opportunity to secure a treble before the campaign concludes.

The defeat to Manchester City was their first in the Carabao Cup this season, underlining the consistency they had shown in the competition. Additionally, Arsenal have recorded one of the lowest numbers of losses in both the league and the Champions League, which explains why they remain at the forefront of the race for those honours.

Concerns Over Mental Impact

However, there is no certainty that Arsenal will maintain their current level and win all their remaining matches. Supporters have long expressed concern that the season could unravel, particularly if a key opportunity, such as the Carabao Cup, was missed.

The psychological impact of the defeat at Wembley could now become a significant factor. Opponents may look to exploit any signs of vulnerability, recognising that Arsenal have suffered a notable setback at a crucial stage of the season.

If the players are unable to recover mentally and refocus, there is a genuine risk that further points could be dropped in the coming weeks. Arsenal’s response will therefore be critical, as they seek to prove that they possess the resilience required to finish the season strongly and convert their promising position into tangible success.