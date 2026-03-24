Why Arsenal could lose more matches this season

Arsenal understand that losing matches is part of football, yet the sides that consistently secure silverware are those that minimise defeats, and the Gunners must now demonstrate that they can maintain that standard.
Their loss in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City marked the end of one of the four trophies they had been targeting this season. It was a disappointing outcome, particularly given the expectations surrounding the team and their strong performances leading up to the final.
Strong Season Still Intact
Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to remain competitive across all competitions. They have reached the latter stages of multiple tournaments and still have a realistic opportunity to secure a treble before the campaign concludes.
The defeat to Manchester City was their first in the Carabao Cup this season, underlining the consistency they had shown in the competition. Additionally, Arsenal have recorded one of the lowest numbers of losses in both the league and the Champions League, which explains why they remain at the forefront of the race for those honours.
Concerns Over Mental Impact
However, there is no certainty that Arsenal will maintain their current level and win all their remaining matches. Supporters have long expressed concern that the season could unravel, particularly if a key opportunity, such as the Carabao Cup, was missed.
The psychological impact of the defeat at Wembley could now become a significant factor. Opponents may look to exploit any signs of vulnerability, recognising that Arsenal have suffered a notable setback at a crucial stage of the season.
If the players are unable to recover mentally and refocus, there is a genuine risk that further points could be dropped in the coming weeks. Arsenal’s response will therefore be critical, as they seek to prove that they possess the resilience required to finish the season strongly and convert their promising position into tangible success.
We have only got seven EPL matches left. The toughest one will be the match at the Etihad, because Arteta and the players were obviously afraid of Man City in Carabao Cup final game
I don’t think they can fix that mentality before the EPL-title-deciding match, but they must be confident enough to play against the six mediocre EPL teams
Winning EPL should be a pretty easy job to do now, since we have nine points more than Man City. Even if Man City win at the Etihad, we would still have a six-point gap
but how do you not know that we don’t lose to Man City and don’t fall apart
hence we need a City slip up
Yep, we have a virtual three-point lead, assuming City win their game in hand and beat us, so let’s just win the other six. Not impossible by far, and I have a feeling that they’ll still drop points yet.
gotanidea,
You’re dismissive attitude to opponents is very disrespectful. Surely you’ve watched the Premier League long enough to acknowledge that on any given day any team can beat the other.
It’s what makes the Premier League the hardest League to win.
You really shouldn’t be so dismissive in my opinion.
That Carabao final loss to City is very difficult to take cos it looked as if Arteta set up his team to lose. His selections and substitutions , especially the time he brought them in were an eyesore. How can you play a backup goalkeeper that plays once every two weeks to keep in a cup final.? Arteta said he has done a fantastic job all through to final, but so also was Christian Norgaad, why wasn’t he used? Arteta is too fixated on some players like Zubimendi, Saka, Trossad ,etc that practically offers nothing of late… Arsenal must not throw away this EPL, and maybe one other bonus trophy this season. Arteta’s believe is setting his team not to lose, instead playing to win. All hands must be on deck to see us successfully through the reminder of the season.COYG…
Chairman Gallant
It’s funny how everyone is blaming Arteta for selecting Kepa over Raya. For goodness sake, It’s Kepa who took us to the final, not Raya. He was even trusted against Chelsea. Why would you be so unfair to bench him in the final? Even Raya himself has never taken us to a final
As for his mistake, Raya also did a worse one against Wolves
Am 100% sure that, if Arteta had selected Raya and we lost, you guys would be here condemning Arteta for benching Kepa who had taken us to the final
We lost fairly and squarely. Lets move on
All the article attempts to do, is to look at one sided, negative assumptions. But we also need to look at the facts. Firstly, can City win all the remaining games? Unlikely, they’ve been poor most of the season. Secondly, why always assume the negative, why not ask could the loss motivate Arsenal to finish stronger? Am not discounting anyone and anything but why not use facts instead of assumptions?
Oyama
I have never seen a fanbase more divided than Arsenal fans. How can you write such a post where you think your own team will drop more points simply because they lost a useless final?
Alot of Arsenal fans really want Arteta to lose this title inorder to be sacked. This is the same guy who has taken us from trash to make us one of the best team in the world, but they want him gone simply because they want their preferred coach to come in
because mate unless your under the age of 12 you should realise writing what you think or what could happen isn’t the same as wanting it too
your essentially saying to be an Arsenal fan you have to say we will always win instead of calling what you see
@Dan am not saying you should write only the positive stuff, but balance you arguments with also facts. Don’t only look at the doom and gloom, and please don’t tell me about previous articles. Balance one article with facts, not negative assumptions only.
but people comment on what they seem
So when they see their team not show up In a cup final they are going to be downbeat and worried
If we had lifted the cup it would be the opposite
I can name you lots of positive things that have been said about this team and manager
No @Dan I was just speaking of this particular article, that’s why I asked you to not bring up previous articles as I didn’t want drag the argument. Also, we know for a fact a cup final approach is very different to a league game. That’s why I just thought that this specific article is ignoring some crucial facts and rather sounds more emotional and negative.
if your looking for positive articles maybe two days after we choked in a final isn’t that time ?
Just asking for a balanced article that uses facts, remember you can be critical but always use facts.
what facts have not been used ?
💯 @Freddy, the prophets of doom are back and they will always try to argue without looking at facts and stats.
Useless final? Then why would Arsenal make the effort to reach that final? Just to lose it the way we lost it?
Arteta shows a lot of shortcomings and bottled a couple of titles already. It was him, not the players. For the money spent on him and the players we are entitled to ask for results, aren’t we?
I still believe we’ll win it this year. It’s going to be massive for the club, supporters and Arteta as well.
Arsenal are strong mentally. That’s why we have lost only 4 times in a whole 50 matches
And every time we lost , we reacted by going on a long unbeaten run which I believe will be the case too this time round. And by the way, the last time we lost a match was in January
As for EPL. Do you know that, if we beat Bournemouth, we will be 12 points ahead of Man City albeit having played two extra matches. The question is, will Man City be able to handle that pressure when they visit Stamford Bridge a day later knowing that any dropped points will be a disaster? For example, if we beat Bournemouth and they draw with Chelsea, they will be 11 points behind Arsenal even with a game in hand. Won’t that be more pressure?
Will they beat Bournemouth and Everton away as well as Arsenal and Aston at home?
disagree mate
most of the time under Arteta in the big moments each season we mentally go missing
hence this weekend was massive
I do agree Arsenal Vs Cherries and Chelsea City is a decisive weekend
Freddy,
Yes they are strong mentally regards only losing 4 times in 50 matches.
But they still showed their not mentally strong when it really matters ie: a final. Until they remedy that, the question will always be there.
As Citeh collected the Carabao award I seen they hoisted the cup and began a half-arsed rendition of the customary song Champ-ion-ees (repeated). Though they won they seemed uncomfortable in that song – and rightly so. They are nowhere near receiving that accolade.
Every remaining arsenal win [*slowly] destroys their self belief and this will be evident for every arsenal fan, haters and naysayers. We will all witness a collapse in belief from Pep, ben silver and the other man-citeh flag wavers.
While the defeat on Sunday may have an adverse affect on the players, it may well have the opposite affect and galvanise them to go on an unbeaten run. Only time will tell.
I fully concur with Freddy, Oyama and Waal2waal. There is too much pessimism under the guise of objectivity! The way some people write would seem to indicate that there is only one game that will decide the title, and that is between Arsenal and Man city. This is far from reality. There are still seven games left for Arsenal and eight for Man city. If Arsenal win 5 of those they have 85 points. If Man city win 7 they have 84 points. Arsenal still win by 1 point. Still, I doubt that City can win 7 games of the remaining 8. They have a series of tricky games in a row: against Liverpool in FA, and against Arsenal and Chelsea in EPL. Then they have tricky games against Bournemouth, Everton and some other unpredictable teams. So you can draw your conclusions. It is not as straightforward as it may seem.
By the way, Man city also have a game against Aston Villa as their last of the season.