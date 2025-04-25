Why Arsenal could lose Thomas Partey despite new contract talks

Thomas Partey has been in exceptional form this season, and considering his previous fitness struggles, it could be said that he has been reborn. When he first joined the club, there were high expectations for him to be a transformative signing, and whenever he was on the pitch, it was clear that he was a highly capable player. However, injuries prevented Arsenal from fully benefiting from his talents during his first four seasons at the club.
This season, as his contract approaches its expiration, Partey has finally reached peak fitness, and he is no longer plagued by the injury issues that have hindered him in the past. His improved physical condition has led Arsenal to offer him a new contract, and discussions are currently underway. However, these negotiations may have come too late, as other clubs are now taking an interest in the midfielder.
Partey’s performances have reportedly caught the attention of clubs in Spain and Saudi Arabia, with these teams potentially trying to convince him to make a move. Sempre Barca has reported that Barcelona are keen to sign the Ghanaian, and Partey is said to be open to a return to Spain, where he had significant success with Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club hopes to secure his signature and bring him back to La Liga, but Arsenal are still hoping to retain him and have entered serious talks to keep him at the club.
Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal this season and has played a crucial role in the team’s success. Given his importance, it would seem prudent for the club to make every effort to keep him. His presence in midfield has been invaluable, and the team will undoubtedly want to retain a player of his calibre as they continue to push for success both domestically and internationally.
I think if he’s offered a pay increase, two year deal or a one year plus one year option, he will sign. He and his family are happy and settled here and he loves living in London. Because of his apparent propensity to party, Saudi wouldn’t be a huge draw for him, even with mega money on offer, but I hadn’t heard about the Barca interest so that could be a viable option. Anyway I’m guessing it’s going to be Partey-Party 😉
It’s unfortunate that in football, like in many other spheres of life, loyalty counts for virtually nothing as compared to self interest. Otherwise if only for the many periods he spent on the treatment table rather then on the pitch while earning his fat salary, he would consider staying at Arsenal a no-brainer. But reality is what it is.
So I hope Arsenal will make him an offer that will satisfy his self interest because I think he still has a lot to offer
He’s an employee, not part of an arsenal religion – when people move between companies in normal life, we don’t generally consider them disloyal people – why would this be different?
Plus, I don’t think the loyalty would come his way of he was out of form or injured again – that latter is probably why his contract has such little time left.
Hopes he win that big ears jug for us then move on to that last big pay day with Saudis.
Surely I would keep him around if it was left up to me
Pity he’s banned for the first leg against PSG.