Thomas Partey has been in exceptional form this season, and considering his previous fitness struggles, it could be said that he has been reborn. When he first joined the club, there were high expectations for him to be a transformative signing, and whenever he was on the pitch, it was clear that he was a highly capable player. However, injuries prevented Arsenal from fully benefiting from his talents during his first four seasons at the club.

This season, as his contract approaches its expiration, Partey has finally reached peak fitness, and he is no longer plagued by the injury issues that have hindered him in the past. His improved physical condition has led Arsenal to offer him a new contract, and discussions are currently underway. However, these negotiations may have come too late, as other clubs are now taking an interest in the midfielder.

Partey’s performances have reportedly caught the attention of clubs in Spain and Saudi Arabia, with these teams potentially trying to convince him to make a move. Sempre Barca has reported that Barcelona are keen to sign the Ghanaian, and Partey is said to be open to a return to Spain, where he had significant success with Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club hopes to secure his signature and bring him back to La Liga, but Arsenal are still hoping to retain him and have entered serious talks to keep him at the club.

Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal this season and has played a crucial role in the team’s success. Given his importance, it would seem prudent for the club to make every effort to keep him. His presence in midfield has been invaluable, and the team will undoubtedly want to retain a player of his calibre as they continue to push for success both domestically and internationally.