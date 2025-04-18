Why Arsenal could miss out on signing coveted defender

Arsenal are among several top clubs expressing strong interest in signing Dean Huijsen at the conclusion of the current season, following his impressive performances for Bournemouth. The young defender only joined the Premier League from Juventus at the beginning of the campaign, yet he has already established himself as a consistent starter for the Cherries.

Despite having just turned 20 a few days ago, Huijsen has shown maturity and composure well beyond his years. His performances have been so assured that it is easy to forget how recently he made the leap from Serie A to England’s top flight. Understandably, his form has not gone unnoticed, and numerous clubs are now monitoring his situation closely.

Bournemouth are fully aware of the growing interest in their young talent and are reportedly keen to resolve his future swiftly once the season draws to a close. They are eager to avoid a prolonged transfer saga and maintain clarity around their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are believed to be seriously considering a move for Huijsen, especially given potential changes expected in their defensive ranks. Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly targeting Gabriel Magalhaes, while Jakub Kiwior may also explore a move away from the Emirates. Should those developments materialise, Huijsen would appear to be a logical and strategic addition to bolster the back line.

However, not everyone is convinced Arsenal will be able to act decisively enough to secure the young defender’s signature. Football writer Charles Watts has voiced his concerns regarding the club’s ability to move quickly in what is shaping up to be a competitive race. In his latest newsletter, as quoted by Watts, he observed:

“When I look at what could happen with Huijsen, however, I just wonder whether Arsenal will be in a position to really firm up their interest in him before rival clubs make their move.

“I think it would take a significant outgoing in defence for that to happen and I’m not sure that will happen in time for the club to really push for Huijsen given the level of interest in him from elsewhere and Bournemouth’s desire for a quick resolution over the defender’s future.”

Given the number of clubs tracking Huijsen and Bournemouth’s preference for a prompt decision, Arsenal may find it difficult to act quickly enough to secure the promising centre-back. Unless there is significant movement in their defensive department, their chances of finalising a deal could prove slim.