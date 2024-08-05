Why Arsenal could struggle to expand the Emirates

Since 2006, the Gunners have called the stadium their home and have worked hard to ensure continued success there.

Arsenal has one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League, with the Emirates’ seating capacity capped at 60,704.

However, their fan base is constantly increasing, and they need to provide opportunities for more supporters to watch the team in person.

Mikel Arteta’s side has improved greatly in recent seasons, attracting new supporters to follow the club.

However, a report on Football Insider claims it could be difficult for Arsenal to expand the Emirates Stadium because the ground was not designed to accommodate adding another tier.

The report also claims Arsenal could face difficulties raising money for the expansion and determining how long it would take to recoup the investment.