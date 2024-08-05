Why Arsenal could struggle to expand the Emirates

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal is internally exploring the expansion of the Emirates Stadium to make it one of the biggest grounds in Europe.
Since 2006, the Gunners have called the stadium their home and have worked hard to ensure continued success there.
Arsenal has one of the largest stadiums in the Premier League, with the Emirates’ seating capacity capped at 60,704.
However, their fan base is constantly increasing, and they need to provide opportunities for more supporters to watch the team in person.
Mikel Arteta’s side has improved greatly in recent seasons, attracting new supporters to follow the club.
However, a report on Football Insider claims it could be difficult for Arsenal to expand the Emirates Stadium because the ground was not designed to accommodate adding another tier.
The report also claims Arsenal could face difficulties raising money for the expansion and determining how long it would take to recoup the investment.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It would be great to have a bigger Emirates, and it might be cheaper than building a new stadium, but we expect the decision-makers to take their time and make the right choice for us.
buy Wembley Stadium.
Rent the emirates to Fulham and brentford
Great idea billy bunter.
Fulham have spent a small fortune on their fancy new stand and Brentford have a new stadium More important- it would make it very awkward for me to get across London to any home games that I could get a ticket for 😉
Let’s not fool ourselves, the decision makers will be making the choice based on the finances.
If you replaced all seats with 3 inches smaller ones you would get an extra 11382 seats for not a lot of money
Says the former head of Airbus 😁👌 just kidding.
I would love to see the stadium capacity enlarged significantly to 80,000 seats at least, with new floodlights and roof capable of being opened/closed. But we will have to ensure a steady squad first, before that can be done, because of the impact it will have on our transfer recruitment.