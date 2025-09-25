Why Arsenal could succeed in keeping key man away from Real Madrid

Arsenal are working to secure the long-term future of William Saliba, with talks underway to extend his contract beyond its current expiry date in 2027. The French defender has rapidly established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in world football, and the Gunners are determined to ensure he remains central to their project for years to come.

At just the right stage of his career, Saliba is entering his peak, making him even more valuable to Arsenal. His performances have been instrumental in solidifying their defence, and his composure, athleticism, and reading of the game have made him indispensable. The club views him not only as a defensive cornerstone but also as a leader around whom they can continue building a team capable of competing at the very highest level.

Real Madrid’s Persistent Interest

According to AS, Real Madrid have maintained a long-standing admiration for Saliba, with their interest resurfacing each summer. The Spanish giants consider him an ideal addition to their back line and continue to monitor his progress closely. However, Arsenal’s valuation of €80 million has made the prospect of luring him away less straightforward.

The report further notes that Madrid are also keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté, who are expected to become free agents next summer. While Saliba remains their preferred target, the availability of the other two could shift their priorities, particularly given the financial prudence required even at Madrid’s level. This development may ultimately benefit Arsenal, allowing them to strengthen their position in negotiations with the player and his representatives.

Arsenal’s Determination to Keep Saliba

For Arsenal, retaining Saliba is about more than protecting an asset of high market value. He has become irreplaceable within Mikel Arteta’s system, offering stability and presence at the back that would take years to replicate if lost. His development since breaking into the first team has been remarkable, and there is every expectation that he will continue to evolve into one of the best defenders of his generation.

The Gunners understand that elite defenders of Saliba’s calibre are rare, and ensuring his commitment for the long term would send a strong message about their ambitions. Supporters will hope that the ongoing contract talks conclude successfully, shielding him from Madrid’s advances and securing his place at the heart of Arsenal’s defence well into the future.

