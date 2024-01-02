Why Arsenal desperately need another full-back in January

Against Fulham, Arsenal’s defence was exposed. Mikel Arteta, without a doubt, is in serious need of a defensive signing as soon as the transfer window opens.

In the Sunday loss to Fulham, it was suddenly revealed how an injury may expose Arsenal’s defence. Mikel Arteta was without Oleksander Zinchenko against Fulham and Jakub Kiwior was used at left back for the fifth time, but he was unable to motivate Mikel Arteta to give him a run of games there.

Tomiyasu, who had just returned from injury, was introduced at halftime, implying Arteta didn’t trust Kiwior in that position.

Tomiyasu will be away for a few weeks to compete in the Asian Games. With Tomiyasu away, Zinchenko has no reliable backup on the left wing, and let’s not forget that n the right Ben White doesn’t either.

The Gunners cannot afford to overlook this transfer requirement. They need to find a versatile fullback who can fill in for White and Zinchenko.

Fortunately, Sergio Roberto, a versatile Barcelona full-back, has been linked with a move. Signing him may be crucial not just because he will be less expensive but also because he could be an option if an Arsenal full-back is unavailable until Tomiyasu returns and Jurrien Timber is fit to play.

When a central defender is injured, Ben White can step in. If Jakub Kiwior doesn’t leave as heavily suggested, he can fill in at central defence as well. Arteta needs to recognise the former Spezia man isn’t a full back: he’s just a centre back, and he should start giving him minutes at central defence, even if it’s just cameos, to build his confidence and prepare him to step up when needed.

Damiel O

