Why Arsenal do not risk missing out on signing Mikel Merino

There have been several reports suggesting that Arsenal might miss out on signing Mikel Merino due to delays in completing the transfer.

The midfielder has already committed to joining the Gunners, and with only a year left on his contract, Real Sociedad may need to offer him an extension to retain him.

However, with Liverpool now pursuing Martin Zubimendi, there is a genuine risk that Sociedad could block Arsenal’s move for Merino this summer.

Despite this, Arsenal seems to have progressed too far for that to be a significant threat, especially since Merino was not involved in Real Sociedad’s recent match.

Merino is eager for the move to happen, and it seems likely to go through. A report from Football Espana explains why it is now difficult to prevent his transfer to Arsenal.

The report notes that Barcelona was one of the clubs that could have challenged Arsenal for his signature, but the Catalans have now ruled out signing a new midfielder.

Atletico Madrid was also interested in Merino, but they have since secured Conor Gallagher, leaving Arsenal in a strong position to complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino is a top midfielder, and it feels great to learn that we can get our hands on him in the coming weeks with nothing interrupting that process.

