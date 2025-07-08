Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Noni Madueke as they continue their efforts to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours in the coming season. With Mikel Arteta’s side aiming to take the final step in their development and secure silverware, the Gunners are targeting several reinforcements across key positions.
While the primary focus remains on finalising a deal for striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has been one of the most consistent and prolific forwards in European football in recent campaigns, Arsenal are also reportedly in pursuit of Madueke. The Swedish forward is close to sealing a move from Sporting Club, a transfer widely expected to significantly bolster Arsenal’s attacking threat.
Concerns Over the Madueke Move
Despite the excitement surrounding Gyökeres, the potential signing of Madueke has raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike. There is a growing debate over whether Arsenal truly need the winger, particularly considering the options already available in the squad.
Madueke, should he arrive, would likely serve as a backup to Bukayo Saka, who remains one of the most crucial and consistent players in the current setup. While Saka did miss a number of matches last season, he is not typically regarded as an injury-prone player. His durability has been a hallmark of his development since breaking into the first team.
Implications for Ethan Nwaneri’s Development
The potential arrival of Madueke has also sparked discussion around Ethan Nwaneri, with many viewing him as the natural understudy to Saka and believing he is more than capable of stepping up when called upon. Bringing in Madueke could be perceived as a lack of confidence in Nwaneri’s ability and might impact the ongoing negotiations to extend his stay at the club.
As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal must weigh the long-term implications of their squad decisions, ensuring that short-term solutions do not come at the cost of nurturing the next generation of talent.
