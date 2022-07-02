Why Arsenal don’t need any more marquee signings – Look to the future

Why Arsenal can make do without any more marquee signings by Vinod
So, we have Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Jesus. We have spent around 90 million. That is not a small amount especially considering we already spent 150 million last season. So we are improving our transfer budget which is a great sign showing some intent and not holding back when it comes to money. We were never known to spend big but that is changing. But that does not mean we have to keep spending just because we have our wallets full. We need to buy whatever is necessary and excess would be a unnecessary baggage.
My point is we have all the positions covered. I mean we have Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun as forwards. Saka has Marquinhos as his understudy, We have Vieira, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli, all very young and will only improve with time. Imagine all these lot getting a good amount of game time, they can all reach great heights.
We don’t buy superstars, we make them. Think of Martinelli’s market value in two years time. He will turn into a world class winger. Why our youth flourishes more than any other club and, for reference, say Chelsea who rely on spending because they are a small club and have no other choice but to spend big to succeed. They don’t give their youth the chance to improve, and hence none of them turn into big players.
If we bring in superstars and buy excess to our needs, for example if we would have bought Raphinha, Saka’s game time will be limited. He will consider his options regarding his career elsewhere and as far as Marquinhos is concerned, he will never get any quality game time and may waste two or three years on the sidelines and move to some other club like what happened to Gnabry. So we need to buy as per our needs and plan on a two to three year project rather than one season.
We should be aiming at winning the premier league in three years time and we need to say, this is the process we need to follow instead of rushing for everything to happen in one season. Good things take time. We should not be bothered about getting top 4 next season, we have been doing that for 15 years under Wenger and never progressed. We should think long term. That is what Klopp did. He said I’ll win titles in 4 years time and he delivered, because he had a vision about how to run the club and how long he needs to win the title. We too need to trust the process.
We only have two positions that need cover. Central midfield and left back. I believe Xhaka and Partey are a good pair together. Even if Xhaka can be a liability at times, their partnership is pretty solid. Whenever they start together we tend to do well. They always talk about the midfield partnership which is something I am pretty happy with.
And we have Sambi and Patino who I think have huge potential. So maybe if we can find a decent player for a bargain price we should do that, but I don’t think we need to spend too much there. Even at left back Tierney is almost gonna start every game if he is fit. So we don’t need to pay a lot and bring in a big player. We just need a squad player like Cedric, who can do a decent job whenever required.
I am not saying this is what we need to do, but this is not a bad approach if we want to plan the long term project.
Guest Post from Vinod
What’s this one saying? Forgive me for saying this vinod but Dis is actually depressing to read.
Very depressing
We don’t need to think about making top 4 now but we should say expect to win the league in 3 years time, how can you win the league without making top 4? Have any team done that? A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step, make top 4, close the gap on the champions then challenge them, I am expecting us to say this is Arteta’s last season if he fails to make top 4 not a bunch of kids excuse after excuses
What is the guarantee that this young players will become world class? This is not the first time we are seeing young talented players at arsenal Wenger mastered that art and produced some exciting talents only to lose them to more ambitious club.
I don’t think Arsenal need another new 50+ M player, but they’d better have a towering CF or false nine and a free-kick specialist on the bench as alternatives for a cold rainy night in Stoke
It’d also be better if we can utilize Partey’s dribbling skills in a more advanced position and let the CDM role taken by a left-footed player like Martinez
This is 100% true. We need to believe in the process.
Honestly speaking, these articles (unfiltered data, with biased opinions and FULL of incorrect information) are becoming more and more frequent and this is worrying. I never judged this kind of thing before, as i am of the opinion that someone needs to contribute in order to be able to judge peers, but on this occasion the article is plain false and could bring only melancholy to fans that want what’s best for the club.. And dont get me wrong, am not one to go crazy over a marquee signing, but suggesting that we stop improving the quality of the team (this is the article’s actual suggestion based on what the writer proposes-which is not really relevant to the title) is plain criminal.
This has got to be the dumbest post yet.
“instead of rushing for everything to happen in one season.”
One season?? Wait, in a few months Arteta will have been manager for 3 years, with higher net spend than every club in the world except 4 or 5 top ones.
“Think of Martinelli’s market value in two years time.”
Bollocks. Martinelli, like most forward players under Arteta (Auba, Pepe, Laca, Willian) has not improved at all despite his obvious talent. *the others actually somehow got worse
“Why our youth flourishes more than any other club and, for reference, say Chelsea who rely on spending because they are a small club and have no other choice but to spend big to succeed. They don’t give their youth the chance to improve, and hence none of them turn into big players.”
Chelsea youth flourishes on loans, and then they get a chance at Chelsea if they’re good enough. Only Barcelona can rival Chelsea in the amount of top academy talent they’ve amassed (though we’re close).
Also, Chelsea don’t spend more than us anymore. We’re roughly in the same league now when it comes to spending.
“We should not be bothered about getting top 4 next season, we have been doing that for 15 years under Wenger and never progressed. We should think long term. That is what Klopp did.”
Actually Klopp qualified for the CL in his first full season of rebuild. In his 2nd full season they were in the CL final.
“I believe Xhaka and Partey are a good pair together.”
This is your idea of progress? A good player who is injured half the time, and Granit f….. Xhaka?
And we should thus skip getting 4th and focus on winning the league instead?
ROFL
😉😉just summed it up.
I wonder if this articles are even written with basic common sense, they just write articles as though they are talking to bunch of kindergarten kids, no balance of facts
It’s not bad to support the management, players or who ever you want to support but do that with a balanced view.