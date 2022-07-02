Why Arsenal don’t need any more marquee signings – Look to the future

Why Arsenal can make do without any more marquee signings by Vinod

So, we have Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Jesus. We have spent around 90 million. That is not a small amount especially considering we already spent 150 million last season. So we are improving our transfer budget which is a great sign showing some intent and not holding back when it comes to money. We were never known to spend big but that is changing. But that does not mean we have to keep spending just because we have our wallets full. We need to buy whatever is necessary and excess would be a unnecessary baggage.

My point is we have all the positions covered. I mean we have Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun as forwards. Saka has Marquinhos as his understudy, We have Vieira, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli, all very young and will only improve with time. Imagine all these lot getting a good amount of game time, they can all reach great heights.

We don’t buy superstars, we make them. Think of Martinelli’s market value in two years time. He will turn into a world class winger. Why our youth flourishes more than any other club and, for reference, say Chelsea who rely on spending because they are a small club and have no other choice but to spend big to succeed. They don’t give their youth the chance to improve, and hence none of them turn into big players.

If we bring in superstars and buy excess to our needs, for example if we would have bought Raphinha, Saka’s game time will be limited. He will consider his options regarding his career elsewhere and as far as Marquinhos is concerned, he will never get any quality game time and may waste two or three years on the sidelines and move to some other club like what happened to Gnabry. So we need to buy as per our needs and plan on a two to three year project rather than one season.

We should be aiming at winning the premier league in three years time and we need to say, this is the process we need to follow instead of rushing for everything to happen in one season. Good things take time. We should not be bothered about getting top 4 next season, we have been doing that for 15 years under Wenger and never progressed. We should think long term. That is what Klopp did. He said I’ll win titles in 4 years time and he delivered, because he had a vision about how to run the club and how long he needs to win the title. We too need to trust the process.

We only have two positions that need cover. Central midfield and left back. I believe Xhaka and Partey are a good pair together. Even if Xhaka can be a liability at times, their partnership is pretty solid. Whenever they start together we tend to do well. They always talk about the midfield partnership which is something I am pretty happy with.

And we have Sambi and Patino who I think have huge potential. So maybe if we can find a decent player for a bargain price we should do that, but I don’t think we need to spend too much there. Even at left back Tierney is almost gonna start every game if he is fit. So we don’t need to pay a lot and bring in a big player. We just need a squad player like Cedric, who can do a decent job whenever required.

I am not saying this is what we need to do, but this is not a bad approach if we want to plan the long term project.

Guest Post from Vinod

———————————————————–

