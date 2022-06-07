Why Arsenal don’t need Tielemans, Neves, or ANY new midfielders this summer

Why we don’t need any midfield reinforcements by Vinod
The transfer market has very nearly kicked off and talks have been going on for a while now, but Arsenal haven’t made a signing yet. Yes, we are in negotiations with Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos and I think he is an exciting prospect. I am sure he is one of the future superstars and we have unearthed a gem, but that is my personal opinion. Besides that we haven’t had much going our way.
Our striker targets like Victor Osihmen and Lautaro Martinez are not realistically possible. But we still have Gabriel Jeśus and Sassuollo striker Scamacca in our radar which are very good options.If we can get Gnabry and one of the two strikers we are pretty much set in the forward department. Personally I would choose Scamacca because he can hold up the play, and if Gnabry is incoming he would be the ideal choice ahead of Jeśus who plays off the last defender which will not allow Gnabry to advance forward.
And coming into midfield we have to say Partey is world class. Xhaka and Elneny are not. And many people have been calling out for a reinforcement in that area. We have been linked with Tielemens, Bissouma, Ruben Neveś, Douglas Luiz, who are all good players, but they are at the same level as Xhaka and we don’t know if they pair up with Partey as well as Xhaka does. So, buying any of them makes no sense to me. We can’t buy just for the sake of buying. Xhaka and Elneny have been a great pair too. So the question would be all about adding depth to the squad.
Even if we find a world class player better than Xhaka, we have to be sure if he fits in the team. We don’t need a playmaker like Gundogan because if he is dictating the play it will affect the game of Ødegaard. Our front four has been fluid with Ødegaard at the heart of the things and we do not want that to change.
What we need is a box to box central midfielder who can keep the ball and keep the moves ticking. And luckily we have a certain Charlie Patino who is perfectly the player who we are looking for. Yes, he is still a kid but he can chip in with a few performances from the bench. Nobody thought Saka or Smith Rowe would do so well. So why not Patino. And if we think it is too much of a burden on his young shoulders, we still have Sambi who did well whenever he played.
So now we have Xhaka and Partey as starters and Elneny as an experienced player who has proved himself and we have really good youngsters who perfectly fill in the slots and we would have five midfielders at central midfield position.
So that is my analysis on how we should approach the transfer window. If we can find a really good young talent we should obviously go for it, but if we can’t, we can keep faith in our youngsters Patino and Sambi.
Vinod
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
To not sign better players because they might affect current players is a bit of a ridiculous notion.
Mentioning the young players is great but with our zero rotation policy Patino will barely see a blade of grass.
Not to sign players this season is an absurdity. The opinion of the article writer can only be welcomed if we are not chasing top4 next season. Arteta had to release some dead woods and buy some quality youthful players to make top5. With Arsenal thin squard and playing in Europe it is unequivocally a must to add 3 or 4 quality players to the team. Experience has showed last season that tarlented accademy players not enough to compete in a difficult EPL full of stars in other team. If Arsenal must compet next season buying players it’s no argument except Edu, Arteta and Kroenke are mediocre.
our front four wasnt fluid against southampton, brighton or crystal palace which ultimately cost top 4 spot.
tielemans hasnt had a freat season but is an upgrade on xhaka and elneny, as is bissouma.
we have been weak in centre midfield for a long long time and if partey stays fit he is one cog in fixing that, but needs better option along side him.
centre forward and centre midfield is the two areas they have to strengthen to stand any chance of progressing. i think defensively we are ok, although would like better back up at right back.
We do need another AM to rotate with Odegaard and Smith Rowe. I would take Tielemens or some one else but for no more than 30m. Tielemans is on 33k p/w at Leicester so may be we can offer him 75k which is quite low for a player of his calibre. Jesus for 40m or less makes sense and is less than we paid for 50m Laca, 60m Auba + 72m Pepe. With Auba 350k p/w and Laca 182k p/w Xhaka 100k plus Bellerin 100k Torreira 75k .
Total salaries freed up. 800k p/w.
Bissouma? 75k
Tielemens 75k
Eddie another 50k up to 100k p/w
Saliba (up from 36k p/w) to 100k pw.
Jesus 200k,
New RB 50k
Total 500k p/w out of 800k
15mill surplus go toward a new purchase.
With another probable 12 EL games we will have 12 more Thursday/ Sunday’s so this is where Turner Soares Trusty Niles Nelson Holding Tavarez Lokonga Patino Azeez Balogun Nketiah Pepe Lopez will get their game time also resting the PL starters.
If Saliba is to be given game time then it would make sense to play a back three and two wing-backs.This would nominally mean that Arsenal would not have to recruit too heavily in midfield and in my mind Bissouma would fit nicely into this or any other system…possibly rotatating in and out with Partey and depending upon the opposition would give Arsenal an imposing double pivot in front of a back four when required.
Otherwise AMN could possibly be persuaded to take on the role of a left or right sided wing back to cover Tommy or Tierney.If not Arsenal seem to have a couple of different options in mind.
Overall this means that most of Arsenal’s financial resources can be directed towards a much needed centre forward capable of scoring 20 plus goals a season and making Arsenal a real attacking threat.This should not mean being hoodwinked into buying someone who struggled to score goals for one of the most prolific teams in European football.Napoli are apparently interested in Torreira once again so surely a part exchange deal could be done for Osihmen.Yes I know he’s over-priced but this appears to be the case as far as almost any player is concerned at the moment.The problem..of course…is that Arsenal have already “crashed and burned” over their decision to invest in Pepe…who has proved to be completely unsuited to the Premier League.But no purchase is without risk unless you are sponsored by a Nation State like Citeh and Newcastle.
Who would be the right wing back?