Why Arsenal don’t need Tielemans, Neves, or ANY new midfielders this summer

Why we don’t need any midfield reinforcements by Vinod

The transfer market has very nearly kicked off and talks have been going on for a while now, but Arsenal haven’t made a signing yet. Yes, we are in negotiations with Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos and I think he is an exciting prospect. I am sure he is one of the future superstars and we have unearthed a gem, but that is my personal opinion. Besides that we haven’t had much going our way.

Our striker targets like Victor Osihmen and Lautaro Martinez are not realistically possible. But we still have Gabriel Jeśus and Sassuollo striker Scamacca in our radar which are very good options.If we can get Gnabry and one of the two strikers we are pretty much set in the forward department. Personally I would choose Scamacca because he can hold up the play, and if Gnabry is incoming he would be the ideal choice ahead of Jeśus who plays off the last defender which will not allow Gnabry to advance forward.

And coming into midfield we have to say Partey is world class. Xhaka and Elneny are not. And many people have been calling out for a reinforcement in that area. We have been linked with Tielemens, Bissouma, Ruben Neveś, Douglas Luiz, who are all good players, but they are at the same level as Xhaka and we don’t know if they pair up with Partey as well as Xhaka does. So, buying any of them makes no sense to me. We can’t buy just for the sake of buying. Xhaka and Elneny have been a great pair too. So the question would be all about adding depth to the squad.

Even if we find a world class player better than Xhaka, we have to be sure if he fits in the team. We don’t need a playmaker like Gundogan because if he is dictating the play it will affect the game of Ødegaard. Our front four has been fluid with Ødegaard at the heart of the things and we do not want that to change.

What we need is a box to box central midfielder who can keep the ball and keep the moves ticking. And luckily we have a certain Charlie Patino who is perfectly the player who we are looking for. Yes, he is still a kid but he can chip in with a few performances from the bench. Nobody thought Saka or Smith Rowe would do so well. So why not Patino. And if we think it is too much of a burden on his young shoulders, we still have Sambi who did well whenever he played.

So now we have Xhaka and Partey as starters and Elneny as an experienced player who has proved himself and we have really good youngsters who perfectly fill in the slots and we would have five midfielders at central midfield position.

So that is my analysis on how we should approach the transfer window. If we can find a really good young talent we should obviously go for it, but if we can’t, we can keep faith in our youngsters Patino and Sambi.

Vinod

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential midfield signings for Arsenal this summer

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section