Why Arsenal fans (and Kroenke) shouldn’t listen to Guardiola’s opinion of Arteta

Is Pep Helping Or Manipulating His Friend? By Dan Smith
They say that only a true friend will tell you the truth. Where an acquaintance might tell you what you want to hear, someone who really cares will be brutally honest ,even if it hurts your feelings. It’s because they believe that long term their advice will help you.
Logically, when asked, Pep Guardiola isn’t going to publicly question any person’s credentials to be a manager, certainly not a friend.
Yet the Man City boss equally doesn’t have to volunteer plaudits.
This is what Pep said about our boss last week: “What I see in last two months is every time Arsenal play, they are better than their opponents.
“In the early future they will challenge for titles ‘
Pep is famous for his attention to detail bordering on obsessive!
It’s hard to believe that one of the best coaches in the world observes Arsenal and thinks we are even close to being title contenders, or could genuinely watch our games over two months and think we have been unlucky.
This is a man who when learning the ropes admired Arsene Wenger’s ethos, so he knows full well what is expected from the Gunners.
Of course, It could just be one man trying to help out a mate. Pep is smart enough to know that his voice influences others, and that owners like the Kroenke Family have so little knowledge of the sport they might listen to the opinion of one of the biggest names in Football.
Remember Arteta got the Arsenal job based on a reputation he had built up within the game. That reputation is endorsed by being Pep’s assistant more than say a David Moyes.
If an employer is looking at the style of football being played at the Etihad and their manager insists ‘I couldn’t do it without Mikel’, then you might listen.
Of course, it could just be Pep being humble. The current evidence appears to be that yes, in fact, Pep can do it without Arteta.
If our American owners were considering sacking our manager before Christmas (no indication they were) who better for Arteta to have endorsing him then Mr Guardiola who made it clear it would be Arsenal’s ‘mistake’.
Of course if I could help my buddy from being fired I would do it. I would also look back at winning trophies with my friend as a fun time in my life, but that doesn’t mean I couldn’t have won silverware without him.
You could even question is Pep killing two birds with one stone? Not just keeping someone he cares about in work but keeping Arsenal at arm’s length as well.
It’s been years since we were a threat to the title, but as a student of the game, Pep knows Arsenal have all the resources to do what Liverpool did. That’s what is so frustrating. If Arsenal had the ambition, they could have attracted a big name to replace Mr Wenger. We are owned by a billionaire, who at any point could have ordered an increase in transfer funds.
Arsenal finished above City the season before Pep moved to England, in his first campaign in the country only 3 points separated the two clubs. So while certainly not a priority in his thoughts, we have become one less headache.
The Guardiola and Arteta families are close. I picture a family barbecue where everyone is so thankful for the reference Pep continues to give to Mikel. In reality, while happy to help, his aim is to hurt Arsenal by giving us a rookie boss!
They say you have to be ruthless to be successful. Having beat his apprentice for the 4th time out of 5, this was Pep’s assessment’, “we didn’t have the players to play and create our game because Mikel is so clever, and they make man to man in the build-up. I know Mikel, how good he is and well his team plays.”
Think of any fan, pundit, journalist, etc, you have heard describe our performance on Sunday – few said it was clever! It’s not clever not to have just one shot in a second half when you are losing 1-0.
As for Pep knowing how well we play. We are 10th, have lost 11 out of a possible 25. That doesn’t happen to a team who plays well.
So there are lots of reasons not to listen to Pep’s opinions about our manager.
Unfortunately, I think those in power at the Emirates do….
Dan
As you write. We have all the ressources to do, what Liverpool have done.
In fact the last 10 years Liverpool have spent much less than us, and still managed to become not only Premier League winners, but also Champions League winners.
But they went for Klopp many years ago, despite Brendan Rodgers nearly taking them to the title.
That shows ambition and ruthlesness. Whereas we stuck with Wenger and complacency for too long.
It is not easy to find managers, that can take you all the way. Just ask Man U. They have tried a few since Sir Alex Ferguson, including world class managers.
Think of it this way in your own life.
If you play sport against someone and they are really bad but are trying hard, you are usually pretty nice to them and don’t mind encouraging them, giving them a helping hand etc.
On the other hand if they are really good and are a genuine “threat” to you, you don’t encourage them or tell them how good they are. You respect them yes but they are your direct competition so no quarter given when facing each other.
I think Pep just feels sorry for MA in all honesty and is trying to be nice to his mate, nothing genuine about his comments.
I’m pretty sure there are very few managers who can do a better job atm than Arteta. I fully trust him. So many ex- and current players have praised him. He is also implementing a winning mentality, something we really lacked during the Wenger Era (post Invincibles) and it takes time, especially with no money. Have some faith in our manager..
Better job then 10th ?
Winning mentality???????
I can’t wait to see what kind of articles we’d have if we win thursday. That would be interesting.
In the mean time, I think the only problem with Arteta is managing senior players and that’s because of his age. Our best players today are the younger ones and that can only be a good start to building a great team.
Of course Guardiola is gona keep praising Arteta as he wants to keep him in charge of Arsenal so City are guaranteed 6 points a season no other reason!!
Exactly 😂😂
If a project is clearly not working, in any other business in the world……you leave it. To waste precious time pretending it might work is pretty silly, in any business. Way over a year tells us Arteta’s project is not working. He hasn’t got the nous, the skill, the experience, the tactics, the results…..nada. It’s not working, and no one can pretend it is, because our play, our league position, our tactics, and our results are telling us that, clearly. Arteta must go. His project is failing, clearly and obviously. Cut our losses NOW and get an experienced top manager. We are drifting like a rudderless boat….that’s the truth.
He also said Mikel knows everything and he learns from watching his teams.. I suppose he means team but I very much doubt pep is watching Arteta’s Arsenal and thinking damn I wish my players could play backward and sideways football like that losing loads of games and creating nothing along the way 😂 Pep was not bothered when Arteta was linked with Arsenal because Pep is the main man and he knows it! And all the praise he’s giving Arteta I take with a pinch of salt… Hes hardly gonna turn around and say his former assistant is a bad manager of course he’s gonna praise him to the hilt.
Guardiola spoke highly of Arsenal, because Man City could only score once. The goal happened because of our players’ lack of concentration/ anticipation, not because of our bad defense setup
Had our attackers been able to swap their positions frequently or if Aubameyang could do some hold-up play, we could’ve been better in attacking. I’d like to see how Arteta succeeds next season, with different CF
I’d like to see how Arteta succeeds managing another team next season, that would be much better.
I notice our beloved owner Stan ““If you want to win Championships then you would never get involved.” gets a name check in the title.
The man hasn’t got the first inkling what Arsenal Football Club REALLY means to so many people.