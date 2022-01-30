Why Arsenal fans are expecting an announcement about Alexander Isak today

So we are now approaching squeaky-bum time in the January transfer window, and Arsenal fans are impatiently waiting for some solid news ahead of tomorrow’s Deadline Day. With Vlahovic confirmed as a Juventus player, Arsenal’s biggest rumour now surrounds Alexander Isak, who was reportedly sighted in London yesterday.
The Sun has reported that he was seen in videos of him in Soho with his Real Sociedad team-mate and former Manchester United man Adnan Januzaj, and the Twitter spies have also reportedly uncovered that Isak registered a personalised number plate in London and then tracked it to near the Arsenal stadium.
If all this is true then it certainly looks like he is extremely close to being unveiled as an Arsenal player.
There is also another theory that Arsenal fans think is very significant regarding David Ornstein, who is normally the first with any breaking news about the Gunners. Yesterday, he reiterated that both Juventus and Barcelona are still waiting for an answer on whether Aubameyang will be loaned out, but he has been surprisingly quiet about any news on Isak, which is suspicious in itself.
The thoughts of Gooners is that they think he must be waiting for the big BREAKING news announcement, and as further proof, they point to the fact that neither Ornstein or Charles Watts have come out and declared that ‘there is no truth in the rumours about Isak’, which makes sense as well if you think about it…
So, here’s hoping Gooners, could today be the day?
Skeptical about this transfer. If ee do get him I hope its for less that 50M.
Auba for dembele could be a shout ? Could then allow martinelli to play upfront also
Honestly, I wouldn’t mind Dembele if certain conditions are met:
– a modest fee, lower than £20m
– at least -50% salary cut to max 100k a week
– assessment of his injury record and if something can be done about them
– assesment of Dembeles character if he wants to enjoy his football and really fulfil his potential
– Auba going the other way 100% wages covered
There’s a huge track record of players “failing” at Barca/Real, then going somewhere else to play well. And Dembele was quite good last season.
Lots of its, but it’s my hope that it all comes to pass. We are desperately short and are in dire need of a striker and a midfielder!!
Do it #Edu#
I don’t know why I am having doubts about us signing anybody this window. Let’s see how tomorrow will be, though.
Four years ago in the January window we spent 60m on Aubameyang to placate the fans because we lost 50 mill on Sanchez who sulked hs way out on a free. It is therefor ironic we are thinking of losing Aubameyang for free and sign another 60/70m striker. The fact we have the 72mill flop Pepe does not seem to be of concern to any one nor that 50mill Laca can leave on a free in July. Its fantasy football but the money is real. Deja vu all over again? Desperation? Or just normal transfer business in the Premier League where a billion in debt is written in the asset column under investment potential.
If we do get him i hope it’s less than 30mil.
He could be great for us but he’s been quite average this season so far.