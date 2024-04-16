Why Arsenal fans should be a lot more optimistic about the title run-in

Our Gunners’ title hopes suffered a setback when they fell 2-0 to Villa on Sunday evening. Before Arsenal played Villa, Liverpool had just lost 1-0 in Sunday afternoon’s early kick-off clash with Crystal Palace; thus, all Arsenal needed to do was beat Unai Emery’s team and go three points ahead of the Reds, setting up the Premier League title race to a two-horse race. That didn’t happen.

Manchester City, with 73 points, currently leads Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race by two points. Arsenal can only win the league if the Cityzens drop points and take all 18 points left to play for.

Is there hope for Manchester City to drop points? If they continue to struggle to maintain clean sheets away from home, there is.

City have shown vulnerability on the road, with only one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League away games. Their remaining away games include matches against Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Tottenham. If they continue to concede, there is a chance they may end up drawing or losing an away game.

Their remaining away fixtures are against Brighton, where they’ve only won once in their last three games, and Tottenham, where they failed to score at all in the new Tottenham Hotspurs stadium so far, should give the Gunners hope that the Citizens will drop points.

With the league leaders likely to drop points, our Gunners should be at their best to capitalise on this and carry on fighting right until the end.

Man City are not unbeatable by any stretch of the imagination!

Sam P

