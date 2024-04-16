Why Arsenal fans should be a lot more optimistic about the title run-in

Our Gunners’ title hopes suffered a setback when they fell 2-0 to Villa on Sunday evening. Before Arsenal played Villa, Liverpool had just lost 1-0 in Sunday afternoon’s early kick-off clash with Crystal Palace; thus, all Arsenal needed to do was beat Unai Emery’s team and go three points ahead of the Reds, setting up the Premier League title race to a two-horse race. That didn’t happen.
Manchester City, with 73 points, currently leads Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race by two points. Arsenal can only win the league if the Cityzens drop points and take all 18 points left to play for.
Is there hope for Manchester City to drop points? If they continue to struggle to maintain clean sheets away from home, there is.
City have shown vulnerability on the road, with only one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League away games. Their remaining away games include matches against Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Tottenham. If they continue to concede, there is a chance they may end up drawing or losing an away game.
Their remaining away fixtures are against Brighton, where they’ve only won once in their last three games, and Tottenham, where they failed to score at all in the new Tottenham Hotspurs stadium so far, should give the Gunners hope that the Citizens will drop points.
With the league leaders likely to drop points, our Gunners should be at their best to capitalise on this and carry on fighting right until the end.
Man City are not unbeatable by any stretch of the imagination!
Sam P
We’ve seen this movie before, that would be a huge pleasant surprise.
This thinking has got us in the mess. Last there was over-excitement with Bayern and some days later Aston Villa didn’t have Douglas Luiz and even our D-team was going!! Did this happen? How much egg did we end up with on our faces?
As long as we peer too much into affairs of others rather than preparing ourselves to fight like champions, we better forget any form of championship. We aren’t ready for any of it yet!!
Just because Man City are unable to keep clean sheets away from home, doesn’t mean that they do not have the ability to score 3-4 goals in each game. Let’s not get carried away here, we blew the chance to go on top and unless City suffer the same fate, there’s little to no chance of us winning the league this season.