Why Arsenal fans should be excited about Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal has begun looking at players who could join them at the Emirates next season.

After a quiet January transfer window, the Gunners are expected to be busy in the next transfer window and one player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.

The young winger has been in fine form since he broke into the Yellow Submarines first team last season.

He has continued to impress in this campaign and it seems only a matter of time before he is bought by a big side.

There are so many things to be excited about Chukwueze, in this article I discuss just a few.

He can be our Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben was one of the world’s best left-footed wingers before he retired last season, and Chukwueze has been compared to the former Chelsea man.

Chukwueze has the potential to be as good as if not better than the former Chelsea and Real Madrid wide man.

Mikel Arteta can do a Raheem Sterling with him

Mikel Arteta has been credited for helping Raheem Sterling become as lethal as he is now.

He can help transform Chukwueze as well. Chukwueze gets everything right except scoring or assisting consistently and Arteta can help him add that to his game.

His trickery can unlock Premier League defences

Chukwueze is known for his trickery on the ball and for running at defences. Youtube is filled with the Nigerian’s compilations and he seems to be good enough to open up Premier League’s defences.

Nicolas Pepe has struggled in his first campaign but Chukwueze seems to be better when running at defences than the Ivorian.

He is young and could build a legacy at Arsenal

Signing Chukwueze next summer would be a good move. He would be just 21 at the time and Arsenal would have the chance to mould him into the winger they want.

His young age also means that he can develop to become one of the best wingers to ever play for the Gunners.

