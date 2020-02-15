Arsenal fans should look forward to the return of Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney, let’s be honest, was our second most exciting deal of the summer transfer market. Here was a well-experienced 22-year-old fullback who was simultaneously the best and the most loved player of his team — also captain — that is in the same talent bracket as Andy Robertson, his more illustrious countryman.

And when he started playing for us in the Europa League, we realized that we had indeed found Nacho Monreal’s successor. His disciplined shackling of Adama Traore in the Premier League only confirmed what we already knew: we have one of the most exciting fullback talents in Europe.

We must not forget that Kieran Tierney is going to return back to first team duties, alongside Kolasinac, soon enough.

From Arsenal.com‘s injury update: Kieran Tierney

Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham Utd (a) on December 9. Good progress being made in rehabilitation process and has commenced participation in group training sessions. Aiming to be in back in full training by the end of February.

We mustn’t forget that he tucks in his shirt, old school style, and whips in some of the best crosses we’ve ever seen in this team in recent years. We mustn’t forget that he’s only 22 years old and ready to make the left side of the pitch his own. We must not forget how good he can be in Arteta’s system. If Kolasinac can look like Prime Marcelo in this system and Saka can grab assists anytime he seems to want it, then Kieran Tierney would absolutely kill it once he can return.

For now, we can let the warm memories of his abilities give us a little something to smile about. He’ll be back soon.

Agboola Israel